Astrologically Unsound: The front-facing camera on your phone will reveal your truth

× Expand Illustrations by Carolyn Ramos

Aries (March 21 - April 19): If you could capture all the kinetic energy you wasted on dozens of half-started and never-completed tasks, then you’d be unstoppable. In a way, the rest of us are grateful you can’t do this.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Every choice creates a small fissure that divides you from opportunities that would have been possible with another choice. Except when you’re deciding which gum to buy. That’s consequence free.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): This week builds like an exponentially growing snowball rolling down the face of a mountain. Where are you in this metaphor? Thanks for asking. I have no idea.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Facts do not necessarily convey any sort of meaningful capital “T” Truth, but still—suffice it to say—if there is a hiking trail called Rattlesnake Way, you should probably pay attention.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): No matter how alone you feel, you can look to your SPAM folder and see that there are always sexy singles in your area that want to meet you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Yes, you’re more likely to be trampled by bison than win the Powerball. But what does math know?

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Just when you think you have it all figured out, the card reader at the self-checkout comes along and makes a sound so loud that you can’t help but be humbled.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): This week you have to practice being as honest with yourself as when you accidentally opened the front-facing camera on your phone.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Never let the judgments of other people dictate how you feel about yourself. Likewise, also understand that your opinion about others is equally meaningless.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): You only have control over the future in the liminal space known as the present, where there always seems to be better things to do than worry about later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Resist any impulse to make irreversible decisions regarding your finances this week, unless you really want to. I mean, who knows?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): True intimacy is not possible without high-stakes vulnerability, like openly crying while in line for an Auntie Annie’s pretzel. Or not like that—it will be exactly that.