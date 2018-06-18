Astrologically Unsound: The house wine will be good enough

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Your presence this week is electrifying, just like a firefly. However, you’re gonna draw too much attention to yourself what with being a huge, shining ass. Don’t end up regarded as a pest and/or a specimen.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Seabirds above the water are usually a good indicator of sharks nearby. But before you scream, remember: It could just be some guy on a surfboard eating a bag of Doritos.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Like wet clay, you can be remade again and again. And also like wet clay, you are leaving a thin film of grime all over everyone who comes near you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): It doesn’t really matter what choices you make this week so don’t bother really making any. The house wine is never very good, but it’s always good enough.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): You’ll never believe what the stars told me this week and so I’m just not going to tell you. I am sick and tired of being treated like a liar!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Learn to accept the flaws of other people. Sure, they might have littered the message in a bottle, but it sounds like they really need some understanding to get off that uninhabited island.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Here is the most important lesson you will learn this week: It doesn’t matter that your phone died and there isn’t any music playing anymore. You’re still in public. Keep your headphones in.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Goldilocks never made sense to you as a parable, and it still won’t as you eat all of someone’s fries and then complain that they’re too salty.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): You spend all your time telling everyone else what kind of person you are and no time at all becoming that person. Oh well—so long as you get the credit!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): You won’t find satisfaction in life through constantly refreshing your phone while the Wi-Fi is out, but it’s almost admirable how much you try.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): When you think of an idea for an app, don’t tell anyone. You might think you have a good idea for an app—but you don’t, and even if you did, no one wants to hear it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): A positive interaction on public transportation this week will massively improve your life—oh wait, but this is San Diego public transportation. Oh well. Nothing good’s gonna happen in your sedan.