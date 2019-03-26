Astrologically Unsound: The world is kinder when you're asleep

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): If things keep going the way they’re going for you, I would look into investing in some kind of high-powered flame retardant gel like the kind stunt doubles use.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Putting off your tasks to watch Netflix and unwind is like lighting a skunk-scented candle to make it feel like you’re adventuring into the great outdoors.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): This week you are going to become highly aware of your teeth. Not because of any pain or sensitivity, but because your skeleton is extruding from your head. Weird.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Don’t listen to anyone who tells you to take a long walk off a short pier. I know that you’re very impressionable but anyone saying that does not have your best interests in mind.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): You will have to pay this week for a mistake you made last week. And next week for a mistake you made this week. Things will continue in this same fashion for some time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): You are more than just a physical creature trudging through your own existence. You’re also the data trail that you create which can be monetized and used to sell you Toyotas.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): If someone is sitting in the seats you reserved at the movie theater, just get over it. It’s really not that serious. It’s not your burial plot for crying out loud.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): There is nothing so certain in this life as the passage of time. And even with that, there are some pretty big disputes.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): This week is going to feel like one long cargo train chugging along through the railroad crossing while you sit there waiting in your car. It could be worse. You could be on the tracks.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The world can be a friendly place, but it’s way nicer in the eight hours a night when you’re unconscious.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): The difference between a dream and a goal often boils down to nothing more than how much money you’ve inherited in a trust from your family.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): The world is made up of the psychic tethers that connect everything on the planet. Sometimes you can hear all the water bottles you used, in a landfill, whispering your name