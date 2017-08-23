Astrologically Unsound: There may or may not be a beehive on your head

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): At the end of all your efforts—even with all your cleverly built contraptions, traps and fantasies of complete control—you will find that you have only ended up surrounded by more industrious mice.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Oh, of course you’re here. Sure I could tell you what’s going to happen to you, but maybe you should just let things be a surprise every once in a while.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Be like the mosquito: a great burden, completely unnecessary by truly every conceivable metric and impossible to get rid of in spite of that.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Speaking without metaphor, it is just a fact of the world that sometimes you have to recycle the bottle and the cap differently, and you ought not to get so bent out of shape about it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): In classic depictions of the bell tower, whoever rings it always rings it alone. But it sure is loud. And everybody does hear it. So maybe in a way it is still like everyone is paying attention to you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Sometimes it’s nice to be the center of attention. After all, the part of the bronze statue that is rubbed for good luck always shines up beautifully. That is, before it gets worn away entirely.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): The armadillo has an excellent defense against deadly predators, which is that it is too cute to harm. This week you should verify things you read with a second reliable source.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): As you spend your nights toiling away developing unbreakable ciphers, invisible inks and decoder rings, you might not notice that no one is actually trying to steal anything from you in the first place.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Act with great consideration like the anglerfish that formulates a game plan that ensures they are luring their prey and not just shining a light to reveal their own hideous face.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The extraordinary power of magnets is responsible for a great many phenomena in the natural world. So you can probably just go ahead and blame that for everything.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You will find yourself having to deal with many important matters these coming weeks: solid, liquid, gaseous, one of the weird ones, but probably not the other one.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Take a lesson from how the bees so efficiently run their hive operation. After all, as you are bumbling around like a cartoon character with a beehive stuck on your head, you may as well learn something.