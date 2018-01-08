Astrologically Unsound: There will be flies as far as the eye can see!

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): The stars have aligned this week and next week and the week after that to tell you that you must spend every last dollar in your bank account. I mean, why not? You were going to do it anyway.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): While researching the orientation of celestial bodies, I was distracted by videos of owls sneezing. On account of this, I do not have a horoscope for you this week. I suggest you look into the owl videos.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): There is no use in trying to deny immutable facts. Gravity does not cease to be true simply because you choose to not believe in it. It was fake way before that.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Like an old timey taxidermist stuffing a lion without ever having seen one, no matter how brilliant you believe your conjecture to be, it’s pretty ridiculous to literally everybody else.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Take a couple days this week to ascend to the top of the ranks of a syndicated crime group only to realize too late that the gilded pleasures of criminal enterprise are hollow.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Existence is absolute chaos and things don’t need to make any sense at all to be perfectly understood. This is why you know exactly what “blue” is going to taste like.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): For your horoscope this week read all the other horoscope columns and whenever you feel a pang of envy in your heart for another sign, just go ahead and decide I got it wrong this week and that the other horoscope applies to you instead.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Imagining giving your award show acceptance speech is kind of fun, but have you ever visited the Medieval torture device exhibit and pictured yourself in the iron maiden?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): You know how they say you catch more flies with honey? Boy, doesn’t that seem to be true. I mean just look around: flies as far as the eye can see!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Open your heart to change. Your challenge this week is to humble yourself in the face of the thousands of websites that prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that Bigfoot is real.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): This week you will feel perfectly in tune with every vibration of the universe, picking up everything exactly as a hideous mole creature does while hiding its horrible facein the disgusting mud.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): The best way to keep your New Years’ resolutions is to be held accountable. For a simple monthly fee of $19.99, paid in concealed cash to my personal address, I just might think about helping you out.