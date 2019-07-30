Astrologically Unsound: This week, express your cool personality with sunglasses

× Expand Illustrations by Carolyn Ramos

Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week will be like an electrical box warning sign; not only will it kill you, it will hurt the whole time you’re dying.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): This week will feel like when you turn to pull into the only available parking space and discover there’s actually a Vespa scooter sitting right in the middle.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Forgive yourself for mistakes you made in the past, as well as the mistakes you are making right now and even the mistakes that are in the pipeline for you in the next 20 minutes! I mean, why not?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): If you have to walk to the bathroom in the middle of the night, you only have to wait for your eyes to adjust to the dark if you haven’t cleaned your floors.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): This week, resist whatever inclination you may have to let your sunglasses do the heavy lifting when it comes to expressing your personality.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Six months from now, you will wish you had started a project six months earlier. Then you will think it is too late and then, six months after that, you’ll wish the same thing again.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Don’t say anything unless you can back it up. Actually, you can say it if you’re certain no one else can prove otherwise.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Some days you are the bird and some days you are the ancient Antarctic worm that was frozen in ice for a millennia and recently thawed and began moving again.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): You may hear a devastating rumor about yourself this week and, remarkably, it might not even be any of the rumors you started yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Beauty and youth are not synonymous; you can get hotter and hotter every day just like planet Earth, and with equally catastrophic results.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): It’s fine to exploit the fact that other people appreciate that you create the illusion that you’re busy. This is especially true given the fact that they don’t actually see all the work that has been done.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): I really can’t think of anything to say for this one and I’m certain it’s indicative of your current astral alignment more than any sort of personal failing on my part.