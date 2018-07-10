Astrologically Unsound: Tone it down, supplement-takers

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): You can walk with extreme caution, only to be made a fool of by the fact that the floor is painted with an optical illusion, or you can charge ahead and possibly fall down a sinkhole. Either way, it’s a gamble.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): The only time that it’s beneficial to blindly trust the integrity of something that’s otherwise completely irrational is when you’re walking in stilettos.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Time flies when you’re having fun. This is why the best way to savor a moment, and really make it last, is to stay hydrated and have to pee really bad all the time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): You know that feeling when you forget your password and then, when you reset it, you enter a new password and it alerts you that “you can’t use your last password.” Imagine that, but for everything this week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): This week you might rekindle an old relationship. Or maybe this just means that your device rwill automatically connect to a known WiFi network.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): The more something dares us to challenge it, the more we desire its destruction. Well, only really when it comes to pulling the arms off of a Stretch Armstrong.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Even if you’re a bad liar, you can lie to your parents. If you’re a good liar, you can lie to yourself. But if you’re a really exceptional liar then you can even lie to the IRS.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Anyone who claims that resorting to an ad hominem or name-calling means you’ve lost the argument then, well, that person has no imagination for the kinds of names you can call them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Either you think multivitamins are a scam, or you’re completely fanatical about supplements. In both cases, you really need to tone it down.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Every choice you make is the negation of all other choices, by which I mean that all you do is say “no” when other people suggest something to do.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Imagine the feeling when you’re zooming down a waterslide around a bend and, for a split second, feel yourself completely lift off the slide… but forever.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Every creature on this planet may have something to teach you with the exception of the puffin, who pretty much just sits there. Like you.