Astrologically Unsound: Watch out for storks, you little babies

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): It can be so frustrating when you walk into a room and forget what you’re there for because you were distracted by a monstrous figure in the shadows heaving with labored breaths. Anyway, you were looking for batteries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Don’t trust any of the following people: 1.) Anyone who tells you they have a strategy for winning on slot machines; 2.) Someone who says they have a puppy in the back of their van, or; 3.) Any person who says they really want to hear your honest opinion.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): You might think that experiencing perfect darkness is when your eyes are open, but it feels like your eyes are closed. The truth is that not everything is just a variable version of something else.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): The prism’s beautiful effect is achieved from the conflict of ripping apart things that long to be together. In general though, being needlessly divisive tends to have overwhelmingly negative results.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): You know where winding up the Jack-in-the-Box will lead. Yet you’re startled every time the little man pops up and grips you with his impossibly strong hands and pulls you down into a world you cannot name.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Obstinately refusing to adapt to things is a good way to end up waiting at the bottom of an out-of-service escalator for hours just because you shouldn’t “have to” take the stairs.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Okay, since you’re so smart, you can do it for me: You’ll have a/n [adjective] week if you remember the secret to [present participle verb] is making sure you [adverb] [verb] the [collective noun].

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): You may be deceived by appearances this week. Remember, just because zebras have the general shape of horses doesn’t mean they have the same gentle demeanor. They—and I can’t emphasize this enough—do not.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): The powerful psychological process known as “projection” is the means by which all the people in the grocery store look like The Joker. Or maybe it’s because it’s Halloween and they’re in costumes?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The biggest living organism is a four-mile wide mushroom in Oregon. Not a lot going on this week for you, but I’ll keep you updated on the mushroom news as it develops.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Your lucky color this week is red. But there’s no way to tell whether it’s good luck or bad luck so, I mean, wear a red outfit…? Or you really shouldn’t? Dunno. Could go either way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): A message for you is in the stars: A stork is gonna pick you up in a little bundle if you keep acting like such a baby.