Astrologically Unsound: Wear Juggalo makeup to thwart surveillance technology

Aries (March 21 - April 19): All things are impermanent, though I’m not sure what kind of comfort it will be to hear that you, as well as everyone you’ve ever met, will be dead in 100 years.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): If you let fear prevent you from trying new things, then you will never get better at anything. Then you’ll have to focus on the things you’re already pretty good at. Actually, that sounds fine. Do that.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): This week, like the chicken crossing the road, your motives will be endlessly speculated over. And like the chicken, it’s all about just getting to the other side.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): We should always strive to be useful to others, and to be kind to children and the elderly. Oh, and wearing full Juggalo makeup to thwart facial recognition technology.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): If you can’t have enough confidence in your work that it speaks for itself, then at least have enough foolhardy bravado to bully people into pretending they “get it.”

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Look on the bright side: A group of teenagers at the mall will be forever bonded over that minor but devastating public humiliation you endured in the parking garage!

Libra (September 23 - October 22): “Fake it ’til you make it” can be a useful aphorism up until the point that you realize you just performed an emergency triple bypass surgery on somebody’s… spleen?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): If you need to cry in public then at least go to the bathroom stall or the aisle at Rite-Aid where they sell all the Made-for-TV products. Or any Panda Express franchise.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): If this were a musical, now would be the part where you would sing a cloying breakaway number about your private longings and aspirations.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Let go of the past; let it slip out of your mind like water through a sieve, and wake up with no memory of your name and only a mysterious microchip implant to guide you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Be purposeful in your actions this week. Next week you can go back to doing any old thing for who knows what reason.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): It is great to educate yourself, but if you are not careful about your sources, you will start believing that everything in human history is the result of extraterrestrial activity.