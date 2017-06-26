Astrologically Unsound: Spread your pheromones with reckless abandon!

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Sometimes you gotta leave to come back. Even scissor blades, joined at the hip as they are, have to pivot away from each other every now and again to be useful.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Don’t fret if things take a long time. The Colorado River is a Taurus and look what it went and did to Arizona.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): You can light up the stale atmosphere that’s sitting there inert like neon gas waiting for a few volts to get glowing. Or… you can just leave for somewhere that’s already not boring.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): It’s time to relax, unwind and get away from it all, so long as you can think of being trapped at the bottom of a well as a sort of vacation.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Be the trailblazing ant that leaves the instructive pheromone path of the rest of the colony. After all, nobody really notices the lone ant that sneaks through to steal the first crumb, but the 90 follower ants are in for a world of pain.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): The easiest way to combat your Bad Hair Days this week—or Bad Anything Days—is to make it worse in a way that looks intentional. I didn’t say it was the best way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Look for companions who may be outside your normal crowd this week. Be like Cinderella, who even enlisted rodents in her singular Libra quest to become the most beautiful.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Your lucky color is green like money and you better believe you can expect dozens of those oxidized and virtually unusable malachite pennies to clang your way this week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Take a lesson from the polar ice caps: be cool. No, stop, I didn’t mean isolated, melting down and destroying everything.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The dramas of those ornate horned beetles thrashing each other are mortally important to them. But adopt a third position, like a nature show producer, and these same conflicts can be lucrative and sort of cute.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Before you’re ready for the “Sold!” coda you have to learn the secret language of the auctioneer, because before anyone buys what you’re selling, you’re going to have to put on a little show.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): The sound of your competition splashing very far behind you is either a sure sign that you have them beat or a sign that you alone have been caught in a rip tide and yanked wildly out to sea.