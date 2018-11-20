Astrologically Unsound: Whoops, you're now in a labyrinth

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week, try telling people in conversation that you remember being born. Then grow angry when they contest this claim even though it’s totally a lie we made up together right now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): The sand dunes are not the same as yesterday. In a way, small changes in that dune mean that, with each moment, every dune is reborn. Don’t see what that has to do with you though.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): No part of the chicken is the nugget, but it is equally true that every part of the chicken is the nugget. You’re going to have to figure out how to hold truths like these simultaneously.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Lightning doesn’t strike the same place twice if it obliterates it the first time. Why would lightning change it’s mind about what it likes the second time around?

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Why burn bridges when you can paint the side of a mountain range with a road that leads into a fake tunnel?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Projection is a powerful process that enables you to believe that everything wrong can be solved by fiddling with the lumbar support levers on your chair for another five minutes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): All it takes to transform a yarn strand into a blanket is a crochet hook—oh, and also centuries of collective knowledge about the practice of crocheting.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Most rules are not created as part of a conspiracy to prohibit you from expressing yourself; some really do just mean that you probably shouldn’t eat the silica gel packets.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): It’s time to start that business! You know, the one with no overhead and funded by cash investments from a friend network. Oh no! You invented a pyramid scheme. And now you’re under arrest.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): You may discover the hard way that a mudflow is a fluid stream of mud, while also discovering, in an even harder way, that a mudslide is up to 35-percent alcohol.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): As they say, today is the first day of the rest of your life. That must be somehow related to the reason they replaced all of your things with exact replicas as well.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): The difficulty with the escape is that you need to have laid the string leading you out on the way in. But this is way easier said than done. I mean, you didn’t even realize you were walking into a labyrinth.