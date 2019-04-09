Astrologically Unsound: Yeah, the eyes in the painting are following you

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week, forget everything you thought you knew about the Temple of Apollo Epicurius at Bassae in Arcadia. For most people, this will be easy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): The more you prepare, the better your finished outcome will be. That is, unless you are constantly preparing in order to avoid the process of actually doing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): The universe is not indifferent. It’s like a painting where the eyes give the illusion that they’re always looking at you. Sometimes, like in Scooby-Doo, they might really be following you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Few things in this world can be understood as simply as the fact that when an elephant gets revenge, we can be certain they were owed it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Killing a snake is sometimes not enough to kill a snake. Considering that it knows how to bite so well, it will keep doing it even hours after it is dead.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): You have to look out for yourself. Not for your own sake, but for the little ducklings following behind you. If you’re not careful, they’re toast!

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Today is going to feel like when you hand someone your phone to look at a photo and then, for no reason, they start scrolling.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): You’re experiencing that dreadful sensation of déjà vu because time is porous like the smoking section of an airplane and, on a long enough timeline, it’s just as bad for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): The only thing standing between you and your greatest dreams is the awe-inspiring, horrific chasm between expectation and reality.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): You know what they say: you can take a horse to water but you… wait… whose horse is this? Where did you get this horse? No, that’s not what “take a horse” means in this context.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): This week, open your heart and take a chance on that unmarked, dented and label-less tin can in the back of your pantry.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You are repeating the same mistakes, just like that June bug who is crashing into the window over and over and over again.