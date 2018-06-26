Astrologically Unsound: Yes, the songbirds are making fun of you

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Just because explanation gives an action context, that doesn’t mean it is justified to try to hit a white moose with your car because you thought it was a ghost and you’d simply drive through it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): There are two fundamental truths: Songbirds sound different if you’re hearing them while crawling into bed after sunrise, and it is because they’re making fun of you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): If you find yourself at a loss for words, you can always spend a few paragraphs comparing and contrasting whatever your thoughts are on that obscure passage from The Great Gatsby.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Fear is a primordial response that’s been built into your brain over zillions(?) of years, and it is important to listen to the message your body is telling you: There is an even bigger lizard nearby.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Things could go any number of ways for you this week depending on how and when you use the word “obsequious” in a sentence.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Imagine how different your day would be if, for once, you walked out into the world assuming that absolutely no one was trying to lie to you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): There is no such thing as “intuition” and the fact that you intuited that I might say that due to my disagreeable demeanor is just common sense.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): A broad outlook shows us everything’s connected, but from a narrow view—like through the cracks in the stall you’re locked in—you must rely on faith to know you’re walking your cosmic path.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Vultures only do what they’re programmed to do so when they’re flying over your head, you really ought to worry about what kinda vibes you’re putting out.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): I had a dream I was writing the horoscope for Capricorn this week, but unfortunately I have completely forgotten what my dream horoscope was so you just get this.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Life’s forking paths give you new opportunities for personal growth and exploration, but then again, at any time you may also run into girls from high school that do pyramid schemes now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Dreams become a reality for you this week, as you will have to give a naked presentation at work in front of your boss and all of your coworkers.