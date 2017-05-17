Astrologically Unsound: You’re going to die

Aries: I thought to mention the fire-activated seeds of plants and trees that require flames to germinate in some sort of metaphor, but I worry it might make you into a spiritual arsonist, or a regular one.

Taurus: Play Tetris before you go to bed and dream of it all night. Same mantra as last week, “Flood my brain with the good chemical.” If you can manage to avoid the specifics of reality, then Heaven really is a place on Earth.

Gemini: If you regularly feed the crows, they will form a certain kind of loyalty or attachment to you that they honor by bringing you gifts like seashells and broken CD-ROMs, if it has come to that for you.

Cancer: Channel your repressed rage where it will be encouraged and accepted: on the comments section of a news article shared by your estranged cousin.

Leo: You will find true love dozens of times this week in lingering glances shared with yourself in a reflective surface.

Virgo: The planets have aligned in a specific way that dictate you must do one of these things: Take a ceramics class. Swallow a tapeworm. Play the upright bass. Learn state secrets and commit treason. Never play the upright bass.

Libra: You will spend the next week deciding where to part your hair before firmly and decisively deciding to do absolutely nothing different to it.

Scorpio: You’re feeling pressured to confess. Instead, submerge yourself in the bathtub in psychic communion with ancient sheep preserved in an Irish bog, and remember that everything that stays hidden will remain intact for-(better or worse)-ever.

Sagittarius: The bounty of the world! The universe and its infinite wonders! The promise of possibility, opening like a flower bud in the morning! You’re right, it will all probably still be there tomorrow.

Capricorn: Your lucky color for this week is neon orange—like a traffic cone or a powdered cheese product. An ungentle reminder that nothing about this is normal or natural.

Aquarius: The difference between an alligator and a crocodile is only significant until you are caught in the jaws. Do you know what I mean? You will!

Pisces: Reality tends to be a barrier that prevents most people from buying wholesale into their delusions, but there's a reason Pisceans are overrepresented by the numbers as serial killers. You're getting away with it for now, I guess.