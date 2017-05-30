Astrologically Unsound: You're going to win big this week... just kidding

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Yeah, you’re a go-getter, but this week it would be helpful if you knew what you were go-gettering.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Watch an animal live stream every day this week. Spare the life of one bug you might have otherwise killed. Use your gift cards. Write the name of an enemy in a cursed scroll.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): If you were to position yourself above the linear line of time, you would be able to observe every iteration of your Self—past, present and future—simultaneously. But one of you now can be three too many already, so…

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Meditate on the remnants of long-gone sounds that echo in your ear: schoolmates laughing on the playground during recess, a childhood pet making its corresponding animal sound, and you agreeing to go out even though you have definitely changed your mind.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Your lucky color this week is black—the color you see every time you close your eyes and blink the rest of us out of existence for a millisecond here and there.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Hate to break it to you but the plant won’t be any less dead if it’s drowned versus dried up and, in the meantime, it isn’t going to appreciate the fact that you’re now paying a lot of attention to it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Stop retreating from the unrelenting hideousness of the world and start appreciating fluorescent lighting.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): This week you will buy a scratcher and win $100. If you don’t win, then I was only joking.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Walt Disney is a famous Sagittarius and cryogenically frozen person and maybe lately you can relate to both, but soon you will find yourself thawing out and getting on with things and then you’ll be back to only being trapped by being a Sag.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Why bother? I mean, a broken clock is right 24 times a day if you just keep telling everyone else it’s for a different time zone every hour.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): I wanted to say Aquarius is a “water bearer,” which means “someone with a big jug,” and Abraham Lincoln was an Aquarius and that’s why he wore a 10-gallon hat, but I think most of these things are just incorrect. This week you will find your signature hat.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Do you know who else is an architect of a beautiful dreamland universe of their own design? Freddy Krueger, Pisces