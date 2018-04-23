Astrologically Unsound: You're not taking advice from Winston Churchill, are you?

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Here it is, the moment of truth. You have been preparing for this the whole time. The second you step off this moving walkway, you will keep your stride without stumbling.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Have you looked into purchasing one of those Thundercoat weighted jackets? No, I know your dog doesn’t need one. That’s not what I asked.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): They say “ignorance is bliss”—suspicious. You have to wonder why they would say that. What are they trying to hide from you? We have to find out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Yes, it is a beautiful sculpture. But have you planned what you will do in the event that it becomes supernaturally animated?

Leo (July 23 - August 22): As Winston Churchill once said, actually… you know what? Who cares? If you’re still looking to guidance from that guy you need to go to therapy. Or possibly The Hague.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): With all the energy you expend getting furiously mad at people making noise in the movie theater, you could captain a fishing boat.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): This week will provide you with a veritable cornucopia of opportunities to exhibit… ahh, I can’t keep doing this. This is not how normal people talk to each other.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): You have to communicate in order to get what you want. You cannot expect others to be mind readers. Well, except that guy on the bus who you swear laughed at the joke you thought of.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Hey, what’s going on with the weather lately? Have you noticed the weather? The weather sure is weather. Whether or not you agree with me, we can agree there.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): You’re going to have to ask me in person, because when I write it down it’s all homophones, and context really isn’t helping. Like this: live.. is it live or live? Just ask me later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Isn’t it strange how you pass the hour of 2:47 p.m. everyday without knowing that one day that is the time when you will die? Wait… pretend I didn’t say anything.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Yes, we do need bugs in the world, ecologically speaking. I am not sure what that has to do with you acting like such a little pest though.