Astrologically Unsound: You're... you're really gonna order mac and cheese?

Aries (March 21 - April 19): You’re really doing this to yourself right now? You really got ready and went all the way to a restaurant just to sit down at a table and tell the server you want mac and cheese?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Pulling the sword out of the stone is easy. What’s difficult is coming up with excuses to get out of all the work that comes with being the chosen one.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Saying yes to one thing is, in effect, saying no to over one billion different things. But saying no to that one thing is saying no to the two billion things that would follow.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): What comes after Gemini? I know there is another sign here—the one that comes before Leo—but I just can’t, for the life of me, remember what it is.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): If you do not constantly toil at developing a rich inner life then you’ll soon find that whenever you close your eyes, you will only see a Windows screensaver.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Life is like a bingo hall: there are only a finite amount of possibilities chosen at random and dictated to you by someone with arbitrary authority.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Watching too many crime procedurals might lead you to believe that you will die by the hand of someone dubbed the Beach Ball Reaper when, realistically, it would just be a copycat killer.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): It’s illegal to open the zoo cages but it’s perfectly fine to spend years helping the animals acquire human language and then explaining how they can get out themselves. Loophole.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): After you have spent hours rehearsing the wisest sounding answer to the question, “What’s your favorite color?” you might realize no one even asked at all.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Lava can kill you in many ways, but the most dangerous way is through dedicating your life to volcanology at the expense of all other relationships.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You can’t win the lottery if you don’t play. And you probably won’t win it if you do play. So I guess it’s fine to do whatever you want.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You cannot possibly conceive of how many individual choices you made in your life to arrive where you are now, but I can and it has only been seven. Surprise!