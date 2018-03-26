Astrologically Unsound: You will foil an attempted burglary with a spooky riddle

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): When they say look both ways before crossing the street, please remember they don’t mean up from your phone and then immediately back down again.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Spring is here. Listen to the breeze. The air’s bright and carrying the smell of sprouting plants. The songs of birds. Your pleas for help as your head is stuck inside the birdhouse again.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Honestly? When it comes up this week just pass on finding out the secrets of the universe. I did a couple years ago and I’ve been in a bad mood ever since.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): If someone breaks into your house, you can turn the tables by sitting sinisterly on a chair in the dark and asking a scary riddle that really freaks the guy out.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): I don’t want to say you’re getting what you deserve for disturbing the ancient relic you found hidden in that cave, but, listen, I didn’t lick it and I’m fine, sooooo...

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Nobody really knows what’s going on in the center of the Earth. Maybe there are primordial creatures down there. Maybe they might want to read your food blog.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Say what is on your mind this week, lest you spend all day every day feeling like you drank a carbonated beverage too fast.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): What scared you as a child often must be confronted in adulthood. However, please understand that if you bare-knuckle box the Chuck E. Cheese robot, you will be prosecuted.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Nature is chaotic and violent. You only believe that it’s beautiful based on your shallow and egocentric view of the world. You’re right though, it is “nice out” today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Now is the time to follow your dreams unless it is to make the single longest, record-breaking spaghetti noodle. I’m doing that already and let me tell you, baby, I’m unstoppable!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): This week take some time to connect with your inner child by stealing something from the toy aisle at the grocery store.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): In dreams we understand ourselves through symbols; this week you may dream of a tiny terrible man with a malformed birds’ head. That’s my friend, Trevor. Tell him to give me a call.