Astrologically Unsound: Your assistant principal will have their revenge

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): The secret to working hard is looking like you’re working hard. The secret to looking like you’re working hard is walking around really fast holding loose papers in your hands.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): This week, let your spirit be guided by the industrious dog. That is, even though you’re not allowed, wait for everybody to leave the room and then go ahead and sit at the table.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): If everyone stole a piece of petrified wood from the petrified wood forest, then there would be no petrified wood left for anyone to see. Just wanted to remind you!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): This week will be marred by an embarrassing problem, which I know nothing about. You will have to suffer minor humiliations, which—again—I have absolutely no experience with that.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Everything you believe will be called into question this week as if you’re being accused of adolescent vandalism by a vindictive vice principal. (But to be fair, they are right.)

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): It is important to trust your instincts except the very small one in your brain that tells you to stick your tongue out and grab a cricket with it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Rewards Points programs are psychological manipulation tactics to make you buy stuff! But how they really get you is with those emails saying how important you are to them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Find love before the Thwaites Glacier breaks because, once it does, you’ll never know whether it’s true love or the two of you are just chaos-bonded by the decline of human civilization.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Honesty is not always the best policy. Do you really think anyone would like Mickey Mouse if he wasn’t wearing his gloves?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Once something is done it can never be undone. But sometimes, like when you’re making a selection from a hotel vending machine, once you make that selection, it doesn’t really do anything anyway.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Asking the stranger next to you to watch your things when you go to the bathroom never has any impact on what happens next, but sometimes it helps to pretend.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): This week will feel like the emotional equivalent of when you get a cold and you lie in bed thinking about all the times you took breathing through your nose for granted.