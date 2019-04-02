Astrologically Unsound: Your brain is your enemy!

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Where do you even begin with this week? Oh, that’s right, at the beginning. Well I guess that was easy enough to figure out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): They say to keep your friends close and your enemies closer, but by transforming your brain into your own enemy, you may have taken that directive a little too literally.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Surround yourself with people who love and cherish you and who would know it was you if a wicked witch transformed you into a woodland animal.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): The changing of the seasons brings you new opportunities, all of which will be unbearable to participate in due to the high pollen count in the air.

Le0 (July 23 - August 22): It is a delicate balance. That is, you always have to take into account that the table you’re seated at is wobbly, but you’re not going to let that get in the way of your dinner.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): This entire week will resemble that feeling you have when you’re at the ATM and can’t enter your PIN correctly since you’re thinking about it too much and can’t remember it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): This week will feel like walking in a dreamworld. Well, actually, it’s going to be like one of the dreams where everything is exactly the same as your waking life except more things will go wrong than usual.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Every moment in your life is the culmination of every choice you’ve previously made. This means you have a lot of options when it comes to what to blame.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Sometimes it feels like people only notice the bad things you’re doing and not the good. Like, nobody even talks about how incredibly flame retardant asbestos is anymore.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): This week nobody understands you quite like the targeted ads for products you thought about only five minutes ago.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Every creature on the planet serves a purpose. What is yours? To dump microplastics down the drain and into the waterways? No? Well you’re acting like it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You don’t have to be happy about it, but you can’t really blame a tiger shark for using its teeth to figure out what you are. I mean, that’s one of the only tools they have available.