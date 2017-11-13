Astrologically Unsound: Your lucky color is only visible to dogs

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): You will receive some startling news regarding an inheritance. If you don’t, then it was probably sent to your spam folder.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): I will concede that you are “technically” following the “rules of the road.” Still, my point of contention is that bumper cars are not under the jurisdiction of the Highway Patrol.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Listening to the same song on repeat until it becomes white noise is a great way to concentrate and also to drive everyone around you absolutely crazy. Two birds!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): It is important to set aside some time this week to learn something new and consider perspectives other than your own. For example, this week I learned my dog’s favorite song is “King of the Road.”

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

Do you ever get the prickling sensation that there are unseen eyes on you? Well you’re right, there are. Wave hello. The NSA didn’t hack your webcam for you to be rude to them!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

I promise you there really are 15 differences in the “Can You Find The 15 Differences?” illustrations, but it is not worth spending nine enraged hours trying to find the last one.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): In a way, the term “hypnotic” evokes feelings of peace and serenity. But in a more practical way, you are clucking like a chicken in front of a live studio audience.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Literally, like OK, the sun is so sketchy right now. Like, so the planets are going to transit into like a, you know, whatever, and it’s going to be like so random. It’s seriously crazy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): You find yourself musing on the difficult questions of life, like “how would I get away with cannibalizing you if I ‘had’ to?” Wait, what? Why did you air quote “had” like that?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): In the great expanse of the universe, one can only imagine the worlds that exist on undiscovered planets… just don’t bother considering it’s likely only dust, ugly or boring rocks, etc.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): This week, your lucky color is unfortunately at a wavelength that is only visible to dogs. Thus, the only Aquarians that will have good luck this week are canines.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): A picture of you, zooming in to reveal it’s a picture of you holding a picture of yourself, then recursively zooming in forever, plunging deeper into an abyss of only photographs of your Horoscope self. It’ll happen sooner than you think.