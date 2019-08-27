Astrologically Unsound: Your self-care routine is actually quite bad

× Expand Illustrations by Carolyn Ramos

Aries (March 21 - April 19): The predicament you find yourself in this week is one you saw coming weeks ago. You already made the assessment that it would be tolerable then so don’t be mad that the wheels are in motion.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): You’re not getting a deal if you buy something you don’t want or have no use for just because it happens to be on sale.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Making any choice is better than making no choice at all. That is, unless making no choice is a choice you’re consciously making. If that’s the case, then making no choice is possibly fine. Wait, what?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): The endless contemplation and reflection of the past five months will instantaneously snap into focus like the quick pain of stubbing your toe. It will fade away just as fast.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): The best reason to do something is because you are fully committed to doing it. The second best reason is you’re bored. The third is you just have to do it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): This week is like when you have to take off your beat-up everyday glasses to try on new glasses that don’t have lenses. But now you can’t see your reflection in the store mirror since you aren’t wearing your glasses.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Remember to follow the advice of the mother I overheard yelling at her adolescent son who was knocking everything over at the grocery store: “Stop that! Move with purpose.”

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Advertisements will try to tell you that “self-care” is purchasing products, but it can also be sitting in a room with all the lights off and drinking lukewarm water out of a coffee mug.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Do you often feel like people never notice the good things you do and only notice the bad? Wow, that must be a you thing. Everybody else is getting praised constantly.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): When you wake up and go looking for a fight, it should come as no surprise when one finds you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Don’t let other people’s negative opinions of you influence your sense of self-worth. Everyone already knows what really matters is your bank account balance!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Running away from a problem is like running away from a Sumatran tiger; it only makes it a lot more fun for it to chase you.