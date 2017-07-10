Astrologically Unsound: Take a risks and eat that forgotten loose mint

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Screaming constantly this week will only help you figure things out if you are, indeed, a bat using echolocation. Otherwise, you may want to try a different method of solving your problems.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Now is a great time to try something new, like following the California drought water usage recommendations for once in your greedy life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): A long, meditative walk will bring you clarity after you absentmindedly amble into traffic as a driver screams, “you’ve got problems!” and you realize they’ve got a point.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): This week, it is important to leave the safety of your comfort zone, take risks and eat that forgotten loose mint that you found in the bottom of your bag.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Sometimes relationships must end and perhaps it is time to part ways with an old friend and accept that said friend was, in fact, only your own upside-down image reflected on the inside surface of a spoon.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Conflict can be useful. After all, it is the tension between the counterweight and the projectile that animates the trebuchet. And you would have never even had the opportunity to learn that if all the villagers in your town didn’t want you dead.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Your lucky number this week is 17 (the number of lottery tickets you will buy) and your unlucky number is 17 (the number of your lottery tickets that will lose).

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): You know when you see or hear a word or phrase too many times and it becomes nothing more than symbols or a sound divorced from a concept, and you’re like, what does “you’re under arrest” even mean anyway?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): This week you will find that you are uniquely dedicated and single-minded in your unwavering pursuit of your goals. Indeed, the passion you feel might even scare you—although not as much as water will. That’s just how it is with rabies.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): You are like the bumblebee: productive, oddly aerodynamic and willing to die to cause some minor discomfort to someone who bothered you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): A happy octopus often camouflages itself to match its environment, while an angry octopus will turn itself bright red. Literally nothing is going to happen to you this week, but isn’t that neat about the octopus?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): The stars have aligned in such a way that this week you must either learn how to be a rodeo bullrider or forget all about it and leave that life behind.