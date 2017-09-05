Astrologically Unsound: Get ready for questionable jacuzzi scenarios

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): It won’t hurt to exercise a little bit of caution this week. Especially when it comes to mentally, physically, psychically and spiritually protecting yourself from questionable jacuzzi scenarios.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): This week, take your lessons from the hummingbird: all beautiful iridescence and graceful manners, and willing and ready to impale someone for getting between you and the sugar you require all day long.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Sure, sometimes they say, “knowledge is power,” but on the other hand: all of the dolphins we tried to teach language later killed themselves. So you have to wonder.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Your lucky number this week is 16, and it’s going to come to you in the form of fluid ounces.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): You’re doing it again. Like a dog barking at a movie doorbell, you’re checking your phone every time a ringer on the TV goes off. You’re even doing it when it doesn’t remotely resemble your phone’s alert sounds.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): It is important to remember that it is never funny when someone falls down and sort of hurts themselves a little bit but not too much. Unless you are far enough away from them that it won’t hurt their feelings when you laugh. Then, by all means. Fuck them, it’s funny.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): In the absence of fear, there is a sense of security. In that security, you are sound asleep and a porcelain doll’s head is turning silently toward you in the night.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): There are ways to adapt to living under enormous pressure. Unfortunately, they are all absolutely hideous—like having no bones and being a weird gelatinous blob—and I would suggest just changing your circumstances.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): You ought to not go straight to the taste test when trying to determine whether something is strawberry syrup or blood.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Your weight evenly distributed over a bed of 2,000 nails is (relatively) more pleasant than 15 of them. Of course, the ideal number of nails to be laying on top of is zero, but that’s never an option.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): It’s important to know yourself and to establish strong boundaries. This week, make a list of the animals you could beat in a fight and a list of the animals who could definitely kick your ass.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): The shortest distance between two points is not always a straight line. Sometimes it is convincing yourself that you actually might as well stay at Point A, which is no distance at all.