Astrologically Unsound: Don't worry, you're fine. Maybe.

ARIES (March 21 - April 19): All beings on the planet are bonded in our collective confusion by what it means that we are here in the first place. However, that still doesn’t mean anyone wants to be drunkenly asked about it on some patio.

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20): There’s no point in being cautious like that. If you don’t know what you’re doing, a dull knife can be much more dangerous than a sharp one.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20): If you could summon up all your psychic energies into a singular focal point you would still not be able to catch that damn roadrunner.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22): Like the humble crab who represents your sign, this week you are going to meet your ultimate fate at the hands of Tom Hanks on the island of Monuriki.

LEO (July 23 - August 22): Running on instinct like a wild rabbit allows you to see and then rapidly act. You are proficient and sharp, but when you live like that there’s never any time to stop for ice cream.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22): When you’re looking up your symptoms online to find out what ails you, but then can’t remember any of them, it might just be that you’re totally fine. But then again…

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22): The perfect way to celebrate a day of refraining from endlessly adding things to your Amazon cart is to finally press ‘”checkout.” You’ve earned it.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21): There’s a lot in the stars for you this week, but you should just move to a city with a lot of light pollution where you can’t see any of them. That way, they won’t be able to get you either.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21): Don’t drink still water but also don’t drink water from the ocean either even though it’s moving. I know it’s confusing, but you’re really going to have to remember this.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19): The point of that “road less travelled” poem is that it turns out the same either way, so put away the compass and just walk the normal path. No difference.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18): Wearing a weird hat or having a funny haircut doesn’t mean you have a personality. Honestly though, it really does get you pretty close.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20): One day you might feel foolish for never having questioned why you shouldn’t stare directly into the sun. Then again, one day you might feel foolish for burning your irises.