Astrologically Unsound: Yeah haunted houses are scary, but have you ever thought about the postal system

Aries (March 21 - April 19): The week ahead promises to be as abundant as a casino buffet. What I mean is that there will be a dazzling veneer of abundance followed by a great amount of personal suffering.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): You will find a $20 bill in a jacket you haven’t worn in, wait… this isn’t your jacket! Just keep walking, don’t look back.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Had you known about the week ahead I am not certain that you would have crawled out of the swamp so many billions of years ago.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Contorting yourself while attempting to stop from falling over is liable to get you more hurt than if you simply let yourself trip from the start.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Surely you have heard the joke that a broken escalator is just stairs, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t call the escalator repairman.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): You will find things in balance like an aquarium filtration system, working exactly as planned and moments from total collapse and absolute chaos.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Be wary of anyone who tells you that the world can be divided into good and bad. I’m not one of those types of people, I’m the other kind, so you can listen to me.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Yeah haunted houses are scary, but have you ever thought about the elaborate systems established to move millions of parcels through the mail daily?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): What are you looking for here? A lucky number? The location of a forgotten city made of gold? I have both of those, but I’ll only tell if you catch me.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): It is time to stop constantly looking back and start focusing on how to climb over this fence instead of what’s chasing you and how many legs it has.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): What is the new quirk you will try in vain to develop this week? Writing exclusively with a fountain pen? Wearing only mismatched socks?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): I do not have any guidance to offer you this week that all your friends and family haven’t been telling you to no avail for at least 7 months.