Astrologically Unsound: The mailman is not trying to rob your house

× Expand Illustrations by Carolyn Ramos

ARIES (March 21 - April 19): It is true that every mistake offers an opportunity for learning. It’s just that, well, sometimes the only ones left to get the lesson are the witnesses.

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20): You will so thoroughly mull over what to spend your lottery lump sum winnings on that you will forget to buy a ticket in the first place.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20): This week, when looking to the stars for guidance, look first to one of the greatest stars of all, Nicole Kidman, who said, “I don’t celebrate fame because I get enough attention.”

CANCER (June 21 - July 22): A handy tip to help you remember your cardinal directions this week: When you are being dragged out to sea by a riptide, you are probably heading west.

LEO (July 23 - August 22): The idea that life becomes easier once you accept your “self” is not static, but flexible—always falling right back into place like displaced dried beans when you take your hand out of the bulk bin.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22): There’s something to be said for cultivating a little mystery, but not so much mystery that you become the adult equivalent of a Frank Sinatra middle-schooler who wears a fedora and doesn’t talk to anyone at the dance.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22): What’s “right” and what’s “wrong” can bleed into each other. It’s often like whether it’s Sunday night or Monday morning when you haven’t slept; rarely does anything good come from these transition phases.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21): It really is the thought that counts in every scenario except for the one where you’re having to direct a stranger attempting to parallel park. Don’t get involved unless you are battle-ready.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21): You are never closer to your future than you are today. Yeah, sure, maybe it means nothing, but doesn’t that sound like something you would read in a horoscope?

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19): True joy appears like a hummingbird: floating in thin air, sometimes too briefly to even remark on it, and then bye-bye! But, I mean, what are you going to do? Trap it?

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18): Now is a great time to incorporate new, healthy habits into your routine. For example, you should accept that the mailman is not trying to rob your house and stop barking at him like a dog.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20): You have the appeal of a frozen waterfall: it’s usually interesting because it’s doing something, but right now you’re just sitting there not doing anything at all.