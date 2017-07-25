Astrologically Unsound: You will find comfort in the belly of an anaconda

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

Your self-assuredness will be a wonderful asset for you this week. It’ll help you push through and ignore the tens, if not dozens, of people telling you that what you’re doing is just not a good idea no matter how you look at it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

Intuition is a process that was developed to aid us during a short and brutal life spent being stalked as prey in caves and jungles. This week, you will be able to channel this primitive instinct to determine which line at the grocery store is moving the fastest.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Consider this: Life is so boring for the eye of the tornado that it must sometimes think as it’s weaving lazily about. It’s got nothing to do with all the commotion going on around it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

Anger can be instructive, but rage is a gratuitous excess and an indulgence that will never provide returns. Remember this in your interactions with cable service providers this week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

Seek out a peaceful place for quiet contemplation. A place of stillness and serenity where the world slows around you. And in this delicate environment, wear the absolute loudest possible shoes while walking around.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

It is visible faintly in the stars… the outline of your body in the swollen belly of an anaconda.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

In your peripheral vision, you’ll see a mannequin but think it’s a person but then turn around and the mannequin actually is a person and you’ll both jump and say to each other, “I thought you were a mannequin!”

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

Be like the limestone and let pressure harden your millions of little skeletons into an unfeeling, sedimentary mass. Wait, don’t do that.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

Your lucky number this week is 9,742, but who knows where that will even come up?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Why be the marionette puppet if you can be the puppet master and why be the puppet master if you can just watch the puppet show. And really, if we’re being honest, why watch a puppet show at all?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

Learn the difference between the two silences: the one when your teenage neighbor’s band practice is over and the one when you don’t hear the canary anymore.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20):

This week you may feel as though you are wading in shark-infested waters, but get a grip. Waters can’t be shark-infested because waters belong to sharks. You’re the one doing the infesting