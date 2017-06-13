Astrologically Unsound: Beware the opossums

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Your lucky color this week is that dull, dark red that comes from light bleeding through your closed eyelids. You know the shade: the one that comes when you’re attempting to not lose control while wondering if they really just asked you that.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): What is there to do now that you have drunk every wine, sampled every cheese, and watched every conspiracy theory YouTube video?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Say a word you’ve only read and never heard out loud. The cool thing about words is you can decide how any of them are pronounced so long as you don’t care if anyone else understands what you’re talking about.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): If you segment a flat worm, it becomes two worms. Then if you segment those two worms, it becomes four worms. This can go on for some time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Reality is malleable and you can bend it easily since it only exists to serve you. This week’s horoscopes aren’t real because yours isn’t the best one.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): In the space behind you, something draws closer and closer. Its claws silently extending towards you in the—what? Don’t be scared. They, uh, could be good claws.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): For you, this week will be in glorious Technicolor! It doesn’t look quite right, but for the time being, it’s the only option available.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): As you’re getting ready, please do remember that any product with glitter or shimmer in it might be used by forensic scientists as evidence in the eventual trial against you

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): You can choose to think of a mama opossum with her dozen babies screaming at you from her back as one problem or as 13, or you can just leave the old girl alone.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Approximate everyone’s experience with you this week by filling a water balloon to maximum capacity and holding the unwieldy thing in your hands, feeling it tremble right on the edge of complete catastrophe.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Be like the rhinoceros and lead with your head; with the full force of your rough and weathered body behind you. You will surely be able to charge your way to near-extinction.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): The baby grand is going to fall and it’s up to you whether you peel your flattened body off the sidewalk and inflate yourself or smile a piano-key smile with little birdies flying around your head.