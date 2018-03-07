‘A Wrinkle in Time’ and Black girls at the center of the universe

I’ve been reading Brittney Cooper’s new book, Eloquent Rage. In it, she writes about her relationship with white women and how they were often her only companions as a child. How she cherished Mildred D. Taylor’s Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry and her “Logans” series of novels, because many of the books she read featured white women. She, like me, read stacks of Sweet Valley High books featuring blonde twins and fantasized about having a clique as tight as the Baby-Sitters Club girls.

Like Cooper, I never had any issues relating with the white girls at the center of the books I read. I could envision how, like Dicey in Dicey’s Song, I’d take care of my two little sisters if our parents abandoned us. I vibed with the ultra-quirky Ramona Quimby and, like Judy Blume’s Margaret, I wanted answers from God. I just as easily fell in love with Meg, the girl who journeys through time and space to find her father in Madeleine L’Engle’s A Wrinkle in Time.

After four years of Spanish classes, fourth grade was the year my elementary school decided to break with tradition and teach us kids Russian instead. This was also the year I discovered A Wrinkle in Time. Our Russian teacher was not a dude that had it together. By the fourth grade, I’d seen enough adults not have it together to mostly opt-out of paying attention during the hour he half-assed his way through supposedly teaching us a foreign language. One day, as he led the class through drills on the 33-letter Russian alphabet, I sank down in the corner of the classroom in front of a small bookshelf. One book had a title so evocative, I tipped its spine toward me and lifted it from the shelf.

A wrinkle in time? What could that possibly mean?

That book was basically my entry into science fiction and, eventually, into the Sci-Fi/Fantasy genre in general. When I began imitating the writing I was reading, I put girls that looked like the girls I was reading about at the core of my stories, rather than girls that looked like me. It wasn’t until high school that I began to question this and re-centered Black women in my work. It wasn’t something I thought much about, and I was actually pretty ashamed of it until I got older and Twitter became a thing and engaging with other writers of color became a thing that I learned I wasn’t alone in this. It’s why when Obama got elected I so deeply knew that little Black kids, boys especially, would now truly be able to see themselves as President some day. I knew this because I had been the little girl who couldn’t even see herself at the center of the fictional worlds she created because she’d read so few books that told the stories of Black girls.

In 2010, I signed up for Big Brothers Big Sisters. I was paired with a 12-year-old Mexican-American girl. I cruised through her entirely Mexican neighborhood and met her family. And still, when I suggested we read a book together, the book I was eager to share with her was A Wrinkle in Time. This book was difficult for us to get through. The Christian allegories in the story, which I had mostly missed when I was young, turned me off now and even so, I think she was already too old to enjoy it. But my main regret is not choosing a book that centered on a Mexican-American girl. How had I—a memoir writer who writes about her own Blackness and being a woman—forgotten how important it is to see yourself in the books you’re reading?

Fortunately, my Little didn’t completely write me off for my poor choice in reading material. Instead of immediately suggesting another book, I focused our time on having experiences together. I was the first person to introduce her to crème brûlée, and I took her to the Huntington Gardens in Pasadena. She showed me things too. Her mother invited me to her niece’s first communion party, and I was asked to be a madrina for her quincenañera. Often, I wondered what kind of role model I was being and what of herself she could see in me. She’s in her twenties now and going to school at NYU. We’re Facebook friends, and she occasionally likes my posts and it makes me feel good to still be connected to her in some way.

When it was announced that Ava Duvernay’s movie version of A Wrinkle in Time would star a little Black girl, I thought about myself as a child. I thought about my Little and I thought about all the little Black girls who’ll get to see this movie, and who will live and breathe the fantasy of it all. What will it mean for their creative journeys to always have stories that are centered on women that look like themselves? I can’t wait to find out.