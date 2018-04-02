Always, At the Intersection

× Expand Minda Honey

Hey San Diego, this is a Dear John letter. By the time you read these lines, I’ll be gone. Life goes on.

Two years ago, San Diego CityBeat asked me to write a piece about Beyoncé. I had less than 24 hours to do it. My dream guy was in town from New York City, and I told him I had this opportunity. He totally got it. He put on his headphones and edited a video at my desk, while I sat on my bed carefully choosing the exact right words to explain Bey’s influence on my life. We both sipped from mugs of tea as we worked. It was one of the most right feelings of my life. It was a moment I intensely wanted to become my everyday reality.

I was still in grad school. I’d given up a lot for the privilege of living with three roommates and riding the bus in 110-degree heat while getting sleazed on by scumbags. I was wearing raggedy bras I couldn’t afford to replace. All that because I wanted to become a writer. And the closer I came to graduation, the more anxiety I had about whether or not I’d actually ever feel like I was a legitimate, professional writer. San Diego CityBeat was the first sign this shit might work out for me.

Based on the strength of that piece, I was offered a column. It was the first time I could pay a bill every month with my writing. Well, it was just my phone bill, but still, a bill is a bill. It gave me the confidence to start pitching pieces to editors. Then, a few months later, I moved back home to Louisville, Kentucky. I basically just didn’t mention it to anyone that I’d left California. Even if it had become known, I’d been doing such a good job at this column that it was a non-issue.

Now, I pay all my bills with writing. I’ve been published dozens of places and written hundreds of articles, essays and blog posts. And every month the deadline for this column sneaks up on me. It feels like another to-do that I have to frantically cross off my list. That ain’t right.

The reason I was offered the Beyoncé piece was because the much-loved and intensely dope Alex Zaragoza was asked to write it and she declined, saying a Black woman should be the one to pen the piece. She stepped aside. She created an opportunity for me. And now, it’s my turn to step aside. It’s my turn to create an opening for another San Diego writer (hopefully another Black woman or, at the least, a writer of color) to write to their city about their city. I want this column to go to a writer that feels honored to write it every month. That feels that kiss of magic every time they see their words in print.

Thank you San Diego for being a home for my words for the last two years. For being a place to put my heart when I woke up in shock on election day. For letting a Black woman be real about The Struggle. And thank you for making a column about watermelon as a symbol of racism way more controversial than it needed to be (I’M STILL NOT SORRY FOR SAYING IT). I’ve been sending you these missives from the South where I’ve been writing a relationship advice column for my local alt-weekly (a column I felt bold enough to ask for because I already had a column with this alt-weekly), all while enduring the stifling, dangerous politics of the state that gave the nation Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.

I’m building a steady business writing content for startups and teaching writing workshops in the community. I’m a working writer in every way you can imagine. It’s exactly where I saw myself the night I sat down to write that Beyoncé piece. Well, the guy I mentioned in the piece is missing because apparently figuring out how to become a paid writer is a whole lot easier than figuring out how to spend your life with the right guy. Welp. Any who, it’s a busy, all-over-the-place life that’s left me desperate for time to work on my memoir. This book is so ready for the world. This is the year I get it done, so that means this is the year I have to sacrifice some other things to make that possible. Don’t take it personal, San Diego. It’s not you, it’s me. It’s always been me.

And I’ll still be around. Nobody ever disappears anymore in the age of social media. You can follow me at @mindahoney. You can check in on my dusty, outdated website, mindahoney.com, from time to time. I’ll still be publishing new pieces every month and I’ll be sure to tweet out links to those pieces. I’ve got a six-part series I’m writing for Longreads on the gap between our politics and our love lives. And someday, when I finish writing An Anthology of Assholes, you’ll be able to find me everywhere books are sold. Until then, you’ll always have my “At the Intersection” archive. See ya around, San Deezy.