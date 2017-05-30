Eating watermelon in public is white privilege

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

I was on my way to lunch when I passed a local boutique. In the window was a mannequin dressed in a skirt designed to look like a slice of watermelon. “Oooh!” I thought. Fruit on a summer skirt? Cute! I was at a light, so I reached for my phone to take a pic to send to my sister. She’d dressed her husband and baby and herself up as various fruits for Halloween. She looked so cute as a pineapple that I could totally see her rocking that skirt at a cookout. And then I remembered: racism.

I couldn’t imagine any Black woman feeling comfortable wearing that skirt any place where she might be the only Black person present. According to the algorithm of racism, Black folks are not afforded whimsy when it comes to watermelon. We can’t even eat watermelon in public in white-dominated spaces. Don’t believe me? Google “Obama eating watermelon.” Legit every photo that comes up is some sloppily slapped together, Photoshopped meme. In more than a decade of public life, there hasn’t been a single photo of Obama enjoying one of summer’s top fruits. Yet, there are at least a dozen manufactured photos because racists are all like, “BLACK PEOPLE EATING WATERMELON HAHAHAHA.”

Racism is not fertile breeding ground for creativity, so racists have been recycling the same weak-ass slights for generations. Since basically slavery—you have Google, you look up the exact year—African-Americans have been associated with watermelon as a symbol of our supposed inherent laziness because obvs working yourself to death for free requires minimal work ethic. So, growing up Black and bougie, there comes the day when you realize chowing down on watermelon around your white co-workers isn’t a good look.

I can remember as a kid, before the rules of racism were a major imposition on my image, walking down to the house on my cousin’s street corner where the Candy Lady lived and buying slices of watermelon bigger than our heads. We’d give her a quarter, and she’d give each slice a sprinkle of salt before handing it to us. We’d walk back down the street, eating happily, our faces sticky with watermelon juice, droplets dripping onto our t-shirts and spitting out seeds as we went. Happy times.

Fast forward to 2009. I was at a Black History Month networking event at the Cicada Club in Los Angeles. The event was hosted by the Urban League and a few other Black professional organizations. I got there early with my girls, so the spread of finger foods had yet to be touched. On the fruit platter there were strawberries, pineapple, cantaloupe, grapes and small slices of watermelon. By the end of the night, only the small slices of watermelon remained. There was a photographer flitting around the venue. I knew that I personally didn’t want to be in any photos grinning into the camera with one arm around a friend and a slice of watermelon in my hand. And I guess I wasn’t the only one who felt that way. That was the first time I Googled “Obama eating watermelon.” I wondered if this was an official stance taken by his team or if it was an unsaid rule he just knew to obey. Before I knew it, I was writing mental fan fiction of the Obamas covertly enjoying watermelon together: They’re in a small town on the coast and get caught in a surprise summer rain shower and duck into a café, feeling alive and more in love than ever. When they notice watermelon on the menu, they exchange a knowing glance and decide to be reckless and order a few slices. The café owner knows what’s up, locks the front door and pulls the blinds closed. They savor the sweet taste of freedom. Fin.

But, back to the skirt. On Facebook, a friend posted a picture of the same skirt on Amazon. A vendor had deemed it appropriate to describe a watermelon print skirt as “African Ethnic Print.” Nope. Nooooooo. C’mon. Amazon must have agreed this was unacceptable because the item was taken down less than 24 hours later (the skirt is still available from other vendors that wrote less inflammatory descriptions).

But it’s not just watermelon. Members of marginalized communities have to constantly monitor their own behavior to avoid stepping into any racist tropes. These rules might seem silly, but they’re the IRL equivalent of not feeding the trolls. The fear is that if I’m seen eating watermelon, then a racist can go “Ah, so it is true that Black people love watermelon, and that means all these other bullshit stereotypes about Black people must be true too!” Again, this seems absurd, but the news is filled with headlines that use assumptions about Blackness to justify police brutality, particularly against Black children. Even making the choice to break the rule and snack on watermelon whenever and wherever still means acknowledging the existence of the rule first.

It’s cool, though, we’re progressing as a society. I predict we’re about two more years worth of mayonnaise memes before white people start to feel self-conscious about ordering extra Miracle Whip on their sandwiches and shoving their jars of Hellmann’s to the back of the fridge when company comes over. Equality, like revenge, is often a dish served cold.