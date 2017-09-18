'Insecure' makes me feel confident

× Expand Issa Rae in Insecure

A few years ago, one of my grad school professors asked me if I’d like to interview Issa Rae at the Los Angeles Times Book Festival for the Los Angeles Review of Books. This was pre-Cover Girl and before her hit show Insecure, but I’d already been a fan for years. In a weird way, it felt like I’d ripped a hole in the space-time continuum and rigged things so Future Me could meet a Black creative she greatly admired.

Months earlier, I’d pitched this same professor on doing a book review of Rae’s memoir, The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, which was named after her web series. My professor, like most white men in his age group, had never heard of her. I sold him on the book review based on her importance to Black women and the fact she was a local writer whose work takes place in L.A.

Even back in 2014, Issa Rae had made us everyday Black girls feel seen. Like yeah, we all related to Olivia Pope and her “Work Twice as Hard to Get Half as Far” manifesto, but that was who we were when we suited up to take on the world. Issa Rae’s J character, from her web series, was who we were when we were casually falling apart in our period panties over basic shit in the privacy of our overpriced apartments.

I’m not even going to do that obnoxious hipster thing and tell you I’ve been down with Issa Rae longer than most people have because, honestly, the way that she lit us up inside, any Black woman could’ve told you it was just a matter of time until some gatekeeper somewhere cleared the way for her. That, or she would figure out a way to do it independently like Chance the Rapper. Knowing I was going to be engaging with such greatness had me shook. And it showed. To this day, the Los Angeles Review of Books has never released video footage of that interview.

Bless them.

What should have been a 15-minute chat with one of my heroes felt like an hour of me jabbering and, in reality, it was only five minutes long. My nervousness had messed up my ability to pace an interview. We were in those director style chairs outside on the grass under some super large trees. My mind was oscillating between “OHFUCKIMTALKINGTOISSARAE” and “Is my hair doing something weird?” (Curls are so wildly unpredictable and my fro never wants to look full and shapely when I need it to), or “Am I doing that thing where I exaggerate my mouth movements when I know I’m being filmed? Why do I do that? Am I doing it now?”

I don’t even remember most of that interview, but I do remember this: I asked her if any of the men she’d written about in her book had had an issue with it. She responded with something like, “Nah, none of them are the reading type.” This actually made me feel immensely relieved about the odds of any of the men from my past reading my eternally-in-progress dating memoir, An Anthology of Assholes. I haven’t really been dating the reading type either. So, at least the interview wasn’t a total loss, even if I didn’t succeed in making her my new bestie. I’m sure one day when I finally publish my memoir and become a famous writer, my professor will find that footage in the LARB archives and it will live forever and always on YouTube. Once there, hating-ass younger writers who haven’t gotten around to finishing their own books will congregate and ask how someone like me ever got a book deal.

Even though I didn’t connect with Rae in person, I’ve been so plugged into Insecure, her series on HBO, which just wrapped its second season. It’s surreal how real her show feels to me especially when I see the show’s characters at the places my friends and I used to bounce around in L.A. during our party years. Places like BLVD3, where I slipped on some marble steps in stilettos and a micro-micro-mini-dress and my friends had to plead with me to get up while I pled with them to leave me there because I’d died of embarrassment. Places like Kiss-n-Grind where I saw DJs such as QuestLove, Jazzy Jeff and Kid Capri spin and La Barca, whose margaritas might be the best priced in L.A. I even knew a guy that was cast in a small role as a pal to Lawrence, Issa’s ex on the show, and thought, “Oh cool, Lawrence hangs out with Tahir too.” Took me a second to remember I was watching actors acting.

I’ve been fictional Issa’s bestie Molly wondering when she was going to get paid what she’s worth. I’ve been Issa giving time to good-looking dudes who were a bad look for my love life. And, damn, I’ve even been Lawrence, slow to come around to my part in the demise of the most significant relationship in my life.

Watching Insecure is like rooting around in an old wound, but it’s also cathartic. There’s something healing in reliving those old pains that made me feel so alone, but this time it’s on a communal level. Turns out, all my friends and I weren’t messing up in a major way, we were just being human. We weren’t struggling, we were living. And that’s the value of seeing myself in fictional characters; it validates my realness.