It’s the strange that makes us human

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

"When did this happen?” asked the hairdresser, her hands deep in my hair.

I raised my eyebrows at her reflection in the mirror, “When did what happen?”

For exactly a year, my sister had been trying to get me to go to her hairdresser who specializes in natural hair. So there I was, finally in her hairdresser’s chair after a year of haircuts by expensive stylists that left me feeling meh about my hair and like something was wrong.

“There’s a bald patch here,” said the hairdresser. The salon was lit with rays from the morning sun, but I suddenly felt like I’d been swiftly transported to a dark, cold cave. I am not nonchalant about my hair. I cycle through expensive hair products. Every morning, I style it just so, having mastered in high school the perfect flick of a wrist, flat iron in hand, to get soft wavy, shiny curls. When I wear it curly, I regularly employ lightning fast hand motions to keep white women’s hands off it. I’m not the woman who’d ever utter, “It’s just hair, it’ll grow back!”

So, I was for sure having a moment. Not only had my hair fallen out, but I hadn’t even noticed it’d fallen out. The hairdresser seemed skeptical of my ignorance. I understood why when she held up a handheld mirror so I could see the bare patch on the back on the left side of my head. It was about the size of the side of my fist or like the suggested portion size for a piece of red meat. How had I not noticed it?

I felt like I was looking at something perverse and raw. Something not meant to be seen. It was like someone had uncovered a Fabergé egg embedded in the side of my head. Seeing that white, white skin in a nest of my dark brown hair made me feel nauseous.

“It’s okay. It’s probably just stress,” said the hairdresser. She predicted the hair had fallen out about a month ago and said that there were already baby fine hairs growing in, but she definitely recommended I see a dermatologist. Let me tell you, when I sprained my ankle over the summer, I just limped along for a several weeks too stubborn to see a doctor. Hairdresser tells me my hair is falling out? I called around and made an appointment that same day. Of course, it takes forever to get into see a dermatologist, so I had to wait almost a month to get in with a doctor. In the meantime, I got busy feeling sorry for myself and Googling worst case scenarios.

That day I got home from the hairdresser to a package from a new haircare line aimed at natural and curly hair. The products made the 98 percent of hair left on my head look better than any other products I’ve ever tried. I was wearing my hair curly, getting crazy amounts of volume and wherever I went, everyone was complimenting me on how great my hair looked. The irony.

When I finally saw the doctor, she agreed with Google: I have alopecia areata. The derm breezed into the room with a needle in her hand and barely had the diagnosis out of her mouth before she was giving me several steroid shots in my bald patch. She prescribed a steroid cream for me to apply twice a day and advised I come back in a month for another round of shots.

The steroid cream meant that, twice a day, I had to flip over the hair I’d strategically let fall over my bald patch and rub cream into that alien skin. It meant that at least twice a day, I had to think about how my body had turned against me and attacked my own hair follicles. I had to fret about whether the patch was getting bigger, whether my hair was really growing back in and, finally, whether there’d be more hair loss.

At first, I didn’t want to talk about it beyond a few close friends. That changed last week. I was catching up on the episodes of This is Us that I’d missed while out of the country. In one episode, there’s a plotline where a family adopts a Black girl who doesn’t want them doing her hair. Come to find out, she’s dealing with alopecia areata and had no idea what it was. The mom on the show tells the daughter it’s actually pretty common among Black women. It was like that TV mom had touched my alien skin and made it human again. I immediately felt better and less like it was something I needed to hide.

And maybe, if seeing a Black girl going through it on TV can make me feel better, reading about a Black girl going through it can make someone else feel better. So, just know if you’re going through it, we’re going through it together. These days, applying the steroid cream and coming in contact with what’s strange about me serves as a reminder that even the strange things, the out-of-the-ordinary things, make us human too. Maybe even more so.