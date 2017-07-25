Love the skin you’re in. Literally.

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock

My niece will be one in August. The last time I babysat, my sister asked me if I would mind giving her a bath. My niece made me nervous, especially when I tried to stand up in her baby tub like a little surfer. I managed to get her wrapped up in a big towel without getting myself drenched in bath water. I carried her into the nursery where her mother had laid out her footie-jammies and left some lotion out that claimed to battle baby eczema.

I get the occasional spot of eczema, but that didn’t start until I moved to Denver. My skin did not like Denver.

The eczema, although it shouldn’t have, made me feel like I’d failed myself in some way. It was just one more undeniable sign that Denver was not for me—I wasn’t made for the cold or that city. My first winter there, an irritated, scaly patch of flesh grew above my ankle on my right leg. A dermatologist prescribed a steroid cream for discoid eczema. He told me that, sometimes, when someone has eczema as a child it can resurface later in life.

I called my mother to inquire.

“What? No, I always put lotion on you.”

You would’ve thought I’d accused the woman of not feeding me. No mother wants to be known as the one who let her Black kids run around all ashy. I let her know that even a well-lotioned child can develop eczema. But she’s right, I have memories from childhood of my mother toweling us off, pumping a few bursts of Jergens lotion into her palm and slathering it all over me from head-to-toe. I remember the way my brown skin shined; nourished and cared for.

Even as a grown person, putting lotion on every morning is an essential part of my morning routine. I don’t use Jergens though. I’m too bougie for that shit now. When I’m feeling flush, I buy fancy lotions from Sephora that cost as much as a tank of gas. The first sign for me that I’ve made it will be when I can afford to clean out L’Occitane in the name of quality skincare. Most of the time I have to be realistic about the budget of a working writer when I’m in the checkout line, so I go for Trader Joe’s coconut body butter (plus, it smells like frosting).

I get anxious when I run low on lotion, prioritizing the parts of my body seen by the public over the places that would fall beneath a bathing suit. I don’t want to be caught in these streets with ashy elbows or knees. If I miss a day, my skin feels too small, itchy. I get self-conscious that other Black folk are judging the gray cast of dry skin on my arms and legs. I say Black folk because I was probably already a teenager when I learned that this ritual wasn’t as firmly rooted outside of the Black community. After all, the Black community has basically kept Palmer’s cocoa butter in business for decades (I’m the odd Black person whose skin hates cocoa butter).

And it is a ritual. I don’t meditate, but moisturizing my skin comes pretty damn close. It’s centering. It can be a moment in a hectic morning for my thoughts to wander, for me to reflect on the night before or mentally prepare for the day ahead. It can be a moment for me to appreciate my body, gliding my hands over my calves, reaching for my shoulder blades and between my toes. A cartography of my body by touch; intimate, but not. I can’t think of any other opportunity, particularly one that isn’t sexual, for hands-on self-care of your body.

Unlike the larger commitments of eating well and working out, putting on lotion is a small act of love I show myself daily. And it’s different than putting on sunscreen, which is quickly smacked on so that you get onto something better. It’s one more reason, other than my melanin, to take pride in my skin. Every man I’ve ever been with has praised its softness, when strangers and friends’ arms brush against mine at parties, they always pause, to comment on the smoothness of my skin.

Standing in my niece’s nursery, looking at that tube of baby lotion made me happy to think of my sister passing this ritual down to her daughter. I rubbed lotion over my niece’s tiny arms and her little legs, caring for her the way my mother cared for me so many years ago. When the day comes for my niece to take over the task for herself, I wonder if she’ll just grab whatever off the shelf at Target or if she’ll use it as a chance to celebrate herself and buy that fancier, smell-good stuff like her auntie who will surely be tearing down the L’Occitane store by then. Either way, I hope she takes it as a daily moment to ground herself, commune with her skin and nurture her spirit at the start of each day.