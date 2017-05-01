Rachel Dolezal, Luvvie and the boundaries of Blackness

× Expand Minda Honey

I sat nearly knee-to-knee with my professor in his cramped office. Pulled up on his computer was my latest essay. I was trying, rather unsuccessfully, to write about my experience growing up Black and Filipino in Kentucky. I wrote about my mother, born and raised in Manila by her mother. About her Black father who lived in California. About my mother’s skin, pale as cashews and lighter than my own. I wrote about what it was like for her to marry a Black man and move to the U.S. only to be confronted, through her children, with the same racism that had plagued her much darker siblings their entire lives.

My professor wanted to know, “Why now?” Why was I writing about all of this now? Was it because identity politics were in vogue?

Sometimes I feel “Black (and Filipino).” Like my Filipino identity is bracketed off from my overall experience as a Black woman in the United States. I’ve never been denied a job opportunity for being Filipino. No one has ever spat a Filipino-based racial slur in my face. I’ve never had a man casually tell me he just doesn’t date “Filipinas.” I was born in the Philippines, but have never returned. I wasn’t taught Tagalog; my parents didn’t want me to have an accent (but that sure didn’t keep them from raising me in Kentucky!).

I’ve never taken a class where the history of the Philippines was more than a tacked-on note to some war or political act of the U.S. My ties to my Filipino heritage run as deep as my mother and the adobo, pancit and lumpia she cooked up on special occasions. I grew up surrounded by other kids with Filipina mothers and retired military fathers. We had our own half-and-half culture that never felt incomplete until I was older.

As I aged, I noticed there were Black cultural touchstones I’d missed because of my parents’ interracial marriage. My mother never dragged a hot comb through my hair, there were Black movies I had to seek out myself as an adult, and my complete and total lack of rhythm has been the hot topic at more than one family reunion (let’s just say you can find me hiding out in the bathroom during the Electric Slide). I was just Filipino enough to displace certain Black experiences.

And it really wasn’t until my twenties that I was able to the do the work of defining my Black identity, of discovering that Blackness expands to encompass whoever you are. Until then, I’d leveraged my proximity to whiteness—via my light skin privilege and my mixed-ness and my middle-class back ground—to get by without unpacking identity. But that line between ignoring and self-hatred is thinner than a razor. It wasn’t until I’d done that work that I could even begin to take on my Filipino identity, which was why, at 31, I was sitting in my professor’s office looking for feedback on an essay about the racially ambiguous nature of my childhood.

It’s also why, a few weeks ago, it felt incredibly unfair when popular blogger Luvvie went in on a Black, mixed-race activist because she disagreed with her methods of activism. She made comments about light-skinned folks hollering the loudest about being hurt by racism and accused the activist of only having recently stopped passing and begun living life as a Black woman.

I don’t think any of those accusations are true, but also Luvvie doesn’t know what she’s cotdamb talking about. I don’t talk or write a lot about the struggle growing up biracial because I feel like that narrative is played out. I’m not a tragic mulatto. I recognize the privilege inherent in being biracial. I know that when Black women are represented in the media or their beauty is celebrated, it’s going to be someone with my complexion like Beyoncé and natural hair that looks like the curls of Mariah Carey. Lupita Nyong’os are few and far between. I know that when white people look at me that they see a “safe” Black person.

But in response to Luvvie, I am going to say as someone who’s done that work—that decades-long work—of figuring out who they are as a Black person within the bounds of a white supremacist society, no one gets to then strip me of that Blackness. Luvvie isn’t in charge of the deck of Black cards, okay? And in a moment when we have to deal with white women like Rachel Dolezal zipping themselves up in Black identities like footie-jammies, it’s really reckless to call another Black woman’s Blackness into question particularly for a white audience. Don’t be that Black friend.

I’m still not sure how to write about all the intersecting parts of my identity. The words come slow, the sentences sound stilted. But I’m hoping someday, with enough time, I find a way for my Blackness and my Filipina-ness to coexist on the same page in the same way they coexist within me.