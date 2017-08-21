The solar eclipse, civil unrest and what comes next

× Expand Image by Ryan Bradford

During the partial solar eclipse of 1993, I was 8 years old and in the third grade. I remember my teacher helped our class rig special viewers out of aluminum foil and shoe boxes. A way to see something without looking at it directly. A way to protect ourselves as the moon passed over the sun and cast us into a bright darkness.

For this year’s solar eclipse, I’d planned on traveling to St. Louis to visit some friends and then head to a tiny town south of the city to experience the eclipse in its full totality. But then, the NAACP released a travel advisory for the state of Missouri, declaring it unsafe for minorities to visit. The news reported that these small towns, the few places where you could see the moon completely cover the sun, would swell with hundreds of thousands of visitors. The traffic would be unbearable because a total solar eclipse is rare. And, supposedly, shit gets weird when you’re in the path of totality. Still, I thought I’d go anyway.

Then Charlottesville happened. A small town succumbs to madness, no natural phenomena necessary. A result of our nation’s seeing without really looking. Media outlets seeing what was clearly racism, but looking at it as “anxiety over economic insecurity.” Seeing white supremacists, but looking at them as the “alt-right.” Seeing political cowards, but looking at them as cautious leaders. Seeing an Affordable Care Act that is helping millions of people, but looking it as Obamacare ruining the country.

I didn’t know how I would be seen or looked at in Missouri, so I canceled my travel plans.

A few weeks ago, I caught myself seeing without looking. I was on the phone with a man that I had loved, or at least thought I had loved, for many years. I can’t be certain which it was. Sometimes the orbit of our lives meant feeling this feeling, which may or may not have been love from afar. Sometimes it meant feeling it while our lives overlapped in the same city. Our physical distance never quite aligned with our emotional distance, and the further away I was, the closer I felt to him.

In my 30s, I’ve gotten pretty good at not clinging to men who aren’t meant for me, but there’s always one exception to the rule. Leading up to this phone call, I felt like the universe had been sending me signs it was time to loosen my grip. My horoscope hinted at it. Chani Nicholas advised us Capricorns, “In order to grow, we must be willing to part ways with what isn’t working. We have to know what has served its purpose.” I binged the entire first season of Friends from College on Netflix. The main plot revolved around two people who couldn’t stop hooking up despite being in their 40s and married to other people because it’s just what they’d always done since college. There’s comfort in doing what’s always been done.

But on the phone that night, a truth that could no longer be ignored passed before me. I had always seen our situation as a casual thing that might one day grow into something more. But when I really looked at who we were, we were just two people held together by low stakes and minimal demands. The second either of us wanted more or were asked to put up something worth risking, we fell apart. Seeing without looking is the attempt to experience without being vulnerable—but when was the last time that resulted in a lasting, healthy relationship? Spoiler alert: It didn’t work out for the pair in Friends from College, either.

And when I think about the many, many people who, in the aftermath of Charlottesville, have finally found it necessary to speak out against the hatred running through our country—from the White House to the people we call friends and the family we sit around the table with—isn’t it kind of the same thing? The well-meaning people, and not so well-meaning, who wanted to see the “many sides” without looking at what really drove the unrest and violence in the streets of Charlottesville. They want to experience peace and healing without making themselves vulnerable to blame. To only now, in the aftermath, begin to call out what has always been white supremacy—and not economic anxiety or ignorance or anything else—what does that say about white America?

I learned that night on the phone with that man—a man I may or may not have loved—that I was not who I thought I was. This was not a pleasant realization, but it was necessary for me to move forward. We are in a place as a country, where there are those of us who need to look up to the bright darkness of our truth and answer for our history. We must do this before we can pass into our future together as one united nation.