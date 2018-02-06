The upside of faking it

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

I have unapologetically lied to men about:

• Liking their cooking

• Their new haircut

• Whether or not I came

“Faking an orgasm achieves all kinds of things: It can encourage the man to finish, which means the pain (if you’re having it) can finally stop. It makes him feel good and spares his feelings.”

Lili Loofbourow tucked this gem into her must-read essay, “The Female Price of Male Pleasure,” and, upon reading it, I felt so seen. In groups of women chattering about fucking—wine optional—the topic of “faking it” invariably comes up. My progressive, sex-positive lady friends always chortle that they never fake it. Modern women don’t play make-believe in the bedroom.

​I’m often surprised when women claim they never fake it. Some of the women making these claims are friends who never do store returns because dealing with cashiers is too confrontational for them. These women shy away from raising their voices when someone cuts them off during a conversation. So they would have me believe they’re boldly telling their fella he didn’t do it for them? Either my friends were lying about lying or their pheromones turned them into someone completely different when doing the deed. When I mention I take more of a “participation trophy” approach to sex, my friends are equally surprised that I—the most brazen among them—would admit to an act so basic.

But Loofbourow gets it. I’m an extremely efficient person. If a little heavy sighing and shoulder gripping is going to get a disappointing sexscapade over faster, then that’s the path I’m going to take. It beats having to have a conversation about all the ways some dude’s bedroom moves are mediocre. I’m trying to get onto the truly entertaining portion of my evening quicker (Hey, Netflix!). I might be giving a guy an undeserved ego stroke, but really I’m doing myself a favor by #reclaimingmytime. I don’t want to follow a disappointing physical encounter by performing emotional labor while half-dressed and with some dude who’s convinced this is the first time he’s ever failed to produce an orgasm in a woman. I promise it’s you, not me, bro. Faking it is a FastPass to freedom.

I’ve heard the whole argument that we fakers are doing all of straight-womankind a disservice when we fake it, but I’m in my 30s and most of my partners have had a few previous partners. Those previous women clearly didn’t do me any favors by not coaching these men on how to appropriately pleasure a woman. If it’s a guy I’m going to see again and this is the first time we’re hooking up, I’ll chalk it up to first-time jitters, as I don’t want to trash someone’s confidence and put a lot of pressure to be better next time. Generally, it just is. There’s usually more communication on both our parts and less anxiety.

And by fake it, I don’t mean putting on a big show. I’m not being compensated for my performance like adult film stars are. It really takes very little to convince a man you came. They want to believe the lie. They’re like that Facebook friend that posts every dumb “Repost this status for a free trip to Mars” status with the caveat, “You never know!” Yeah, we do. We always know. Sometimes, I don’t even bother to be deceitful, and the guy will look at me after he’s finished and ask if I came when I know damn well that if he cared about me coming he probably would have checked in sooner. So I’ll say something like, “Yup. Totally, like five times.” Never once has this been questioned. Not once, not even when it’s clear I’m holding back laughter.

I don’t ever go into it with the goal to fake it. I’m just as excited about getting off as he is, but at some point, it’ll become apparent it’s totally not going to happen and it’s just easier to use a fake orgasm to signal that time’s up. It’s kind of like a microwave ding. It’s clear and doesn’t ever get any pushback.

At various points in the past, I’ve interrupted whatever a guy thought he was doing to offer guidance and have been told things like, “I got this.” So, you’re intentionally down there trying to make me feel like a postage stamp? Oh, OK cool. And bless the heart of the beautiful, tall young man who must have thought my clit was behind my knees. There was the guy who named his own move and announced it before performing it on me and then looked at me expectantly for a response. I was for sure not the first woman to fake it for him.

There are definitely men I didn’t have to fake it for. Either they were so bad there was no way to hide my ​ negative ​reaction, or they were ​so good I could be genuine with my response.​ Or, they were my favorite kind of partner: very thoughtful and focused on me. They asked questions, wanted to know what I wanted, what I liked. They’d try something then watch my face and my body for a reaction and use that as a guide to get me where I needed to be, to get us there together. They didn’t rush. With them sex became this fun, light and, yes, sexy experience. There’s space to be vulnerable. There’s space to trust. And that, you can never fake.