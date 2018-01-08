Welcome to my Jesus Year

Happy New Year to you all and happy birthday to me! This month, I turn 33. It’s now a thing to celebrate your “Jesus Year” at 33. It’s the age Jesus was supposedly crucified and a resurrected. I dunno if I’ll be having as big a year as Nazareth’s hometown hero, but something does feel special about this age.

All the most monumental years of my life have happened in the third year of my decades. My parents divorced when I was 13. It was ugly, it was messy and it signaled the end of my childhood in a major way. We were no longer a family of five living in a brick ranch in the suburbs. There was a series of apartments, rental houses, lawyers, warmed-up meals and raging arguments. At 23, after moving to Southern California with my high school sweetheart, we broke up. And, to my surprise (but unlikely a surprise to anyone else who’s survived their 20s), my efforts to find someone new led me to find myself.

I chatted with that ex on the phone a few days ago. He’s still got a little Kentucky in his voice, but his laidback demeanor has always been better suited for life in California, his days spent in the sunshine. I’d spent our six-year relationship trying to recreate the picture-perfect life I’d felt I’d lost when I was a kid. But it’s hard to know in your teens and your early 20s what your life should actually look like. I wanted us to be a dual-income powerhouse. I wanted us to figure out the things our parents hadn’t. How to be in love forever, how to skip over financial missteps, and how to make something out of life that didn’t make your heart hurt.

Falling in love with someone is like having your own magic wardrobe into Narnia as you travel deeper, opening door after door, into the world of knowing someone. In the six years we were opening doors, I’m not sure at what point we began to find small, closed-off spaces. Finding wardrobes had become wardrobes again. There must have been some realization that our life was not going to become what I had envisioned, but instead of racing toward adventure and the unknown, I fought hard to try to keep everything the same. To keep us the same.

In my 30s, I now know that I need a love, and to be a love, that acts as wings to help the person I care about soar higher; to be that rather than serving as an anchor that chains them to the ground and the known world. I should have listened to Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings” a little closer when I was a kid. Talking to my ex, listening to him tell me about how his profession as a stunt stiltsman (yup, he does stunts on stilts for a living) is taking him around the world and all the skills he’s learned in the last decade, makes me so happy for him and so happy we broke up.

The creative, freeform lives we both live now are not the life we would have lived together. My mind flashes to this image of us in a dark kitchen, with one dim light on, sitting at the kitchen table, head in hands and miserable wondering how we got there. Moving to California helped us escape the fate of becoming some modern variation of our parents.

While on the phone, he also told me how happy he is for me and how I finally managed to become a writer.

“I know it’s something you’ve always wanted,” he said.

I told him how I’ve been struggling to write my dating memoir, how it opens with our breakup and how I want to get him just right, not make him look like an asshole because we were young and made mistakes.

“Oh, you can write whatever you want about me,” he said. And he meant it. Who he is now, and how he sees himself, isn’t threatened by my perception of him. Every writer’s dream ex.

I laughed and said back, “I already assumed I had permission to do that.” Yet, when I ended the call, I felt like I’d removed a brick from the emotional block I’ve been battling to finish my memoir and put it out into the world. My 20s destroyed me, and in my 30s, I am resurrected. I head into my Jesus Year confident in who I am as a person with no idea what the rest of my life will look like. However, I am no longer afraid of that uncertainty.

So, here’s to the wonders I’ll find in the unexpected places of my future and to the places in my past where I’ve left my mark.