When men abuse their power, it’s women whose money is in danger

I don’t travel in the same circles as men who are as powerful as Harvey Weinstein, but a man doesn’t have to be an all-powerful Hollywood movie producer to abuse his power. From school administrators and the police officers commenting on my body before I was even old enough to drive, to a gyno in my twenties who felt like a shoulder massage and compliments about my belly ring and my breasts were appropriate behavior. And there was that drunk in the bar who hollered about being a veteran before sweeping his hand beneath my skirt and across my ass (the bouncer decided to carry me out for being, in his words, “disruptive”).

These occurrences with men have become so commonplace in my life—and the lives of many women—that sometimes they hardly seem worth talking about anymore. These men all know that the system in place is set up to protect them. That women who complain will be dismissed, won’t be believed or encouraged to shut up. It doesn’t matter if ours is the first story of this man stepping out of line or if we’re one of many cases, the results are generally the same: He and his place in the world are protected. We are not. After the shock and the disgust of this reality becomes dull, the bargaining with ourselves begins. We coach ourselves in enduring slights, harassment and assaults because we’ve been made to believe our lives will be better for it. It’s an unspoken workplace tax women pay; a pound of flesh paid in uneasy installments throughout our careers.

I once worked as a sales rep covering all of SoCal. All day I was in and out of skyscrapers and fancy commercial campuses. Often, I was in basements, bathrooms, garages, empty floors and back hallways with men I hardly knew. I had to board up the parts of my brain that told me to panic and would usually blare you might get raped!. If past experiences have taught me anything, it’s that men are still not to be trusted even if I was wearing slacks and a conservative blouse. Besides, this was my job, it paid my bills and I was good at it. I took a lot of pride in my work.

One day, I got a call. On the other end of the line was a building engineer from a commercial campus for a software company whose name most readers would recognize. This man now works, at least according to LinkedIn, for a nonprofit whose name readers would definitely recognize. Anyway, this man who was probably in his late 60s, had called to invite me out.

“I have an extra ticket for the Nickelback concert,” he said before adding, “my wife is coming too.”

So, not only was a 60-something client of mine asking me out, he was also asking me to a Nickelback concert. Let’s not play ourselves; his wife would have surely come down with the flu and not been able to make it out that night. The scenario was so absurd I laughed into the phone. I told him nope.

Of course, the creep behavior didn’t stop there. There was another rep for a different company who seemed to get so much joy from telling me all the pervy shit this dude would say about me behind my back. Because women being sexually harassed is fodder for gossip and cheap entertainment. At an industry networking event on a boat that floated slowly around the marina, a colleague noticed the way he stared at me from across the boat and how he always seemed to be in a position where I would be in his direct line of sight.

It wasn’t long after that when he began to have an issue with a product I’d sold him and I had to pay one of his buildings a visit. With my job, I regularly had to crawl underneath things. I was so concerned about not wearing a dress that might rise up or pants that gapped and exposed my underwear that I overlooked the way my blouse fell forward with too much movement. He didn’t overlook it. Soon, I was hearing from that other rep about how this pervert was certain I’d worn that blouse to tease him. He’d created this whole fantasy in his head like an over-lit, light-on-plot porno come to life.

I considered telling my manager that I didn’t want to work with that man anymore, but I was on the verge of closing a big sale. What would happen? Some other sales rep would profit off my hard work and I’d have endured this bullshit for nothing. Lord knows I was already making less money for the same work (thanks gender wage gap!), and I’d potentially get labeled as the type of woman who created problems in a field where most of the people I worked with every day were men. I kept my mouth shut, closed the sale and never did business with that campus again because it was easier that way and better for my career. I was just like so many of the women Harvey Weinstein preyed on because they wanted to protect their careers.

When you’re a woman, sexual harassment and assault in the workplace means suffering through trauma and having your livelihood put at risk based on some man’s behavior. What’s more, men need to have hardly any power at all for it to be enough power to get away with it. And it’s not always a movie mogul in a bathroom in a swanky hotel suite. Sometimes it’s just a guy with a bad mustache who’s just good enough at what he does that society will overlook the danger he poses to women; that even if he is a danger, it’s still a fair and reasonable cost of doing business with him.