San Diego cities still fighting for safe access

California is now six months into the legalization of adult-use cannabis, yet it is easy to forget that many cities are still fighting for safe, convenient access to the plant that over 57 percent of San Diego County voters legalized in November of last year. Although the state of California permits counties and cities to allow cannabis businesses in their jurisdictions, many areas within San Diego County have yet to do so. However, certain areas such as Oceanside, Vista and Imperial Beach are making progress toward permitting cannabis operations in some capacity.

Oceanside officials began accepting applications for the cultivation, manufacturing testing and distribution of medical cannabis on June 25. However, the city has not approved recreational sales, despite over 50 percent of residents voting in favor of Proposition 64. The Oceanside City Council also approved cannabis delivery for medical patients. Two Type 9 licenses were granted by the council on June 20, with the condition that they must report back to council in March 2019 to report on how the businesses are operating and the impact they are having on local law enforcement. As stated on the non-refundable $1,000 application, a Type 9 license is for a non-storefront retailer that must have a licensed premises, but is not open to the public and conducts sales exclusively by delivery.

In Vista, the city council voted to put an initiative on the November ballot to clearly define cannabis regulations within the city. There is currently a ban on all recreational cannabis outlets. The last known operating dispensary was raided and shut down in May. According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, this closure marks the first time period in which there are no illegal cannabis dispensary storefronts in Vista. This means that, for the time being, Vista residents are purchasing cannabis elsewhere in the county.

Down in Imperial Beach, officials are inching closer toward fully legal and regulated recreational cannabis businesses. The Imperial Beach City Council voted 3-2 in favor of placing an ordinance on the July 18 agenda for a final vote that, if approved, would allow one dispensary to open. The council originally scheduled a vote for June 20, but postponed it to allow for further public comment. The two councilmembers who opposed the vote were Lorie Bragg, who supports cannabis prohibition, and Robert Patton, who wanted to postpone the vote to reconsider his support. Regulations included in the July 18 vote include a $10,000 application fee, a detailed security plan, proof that applicants hold at least $300,000 in liquid assets, a background check, one experienced cannabis industry manager and a properly zoned location that is over 900 feet from a park or school. Rather than taxing cannabis, the city has a plan to issue administrative fines to cover the costs of regulating cannabis businesses.

In the city of San Diego, there are currently 13 licensed cannabis dispensaries. Many more unlicensed storefronts and delivery services are in operation in open defiance of city code, with the fear of being raided constantly looming.

The results of a survey commissioned by The San Diego Union-Tribune and 10 News and conducted by SurveyUSA in April revealed that almost half of the 600 San Diego County residents who were polled believe that legalization has been good for society, with 43 percent saying that they believe that cannabis is “generally good for a person’s health.” Fifty-seven percent believed that legalization has been good for the California economy. The poll also showed that 44 percent of participants said they believe that legal cannabis sales have had no effect on the crime rate. Only 17 percent said they believe that crime has increased. The survey also showed that men tend to use cannabis more for recreational purposes, while women tend to use it for health reasons.

The landscape of legal cannabis in San Diego County is ever-changing. Only time will tell how many more cities within San Diego County will move to embrace medical or recreational cannabis businesses.

