Pesty pesticides complicate cannabis Phase II tests

Some San Diego cannabis labs are slowly seeing the effects of Phase II regulations. A final list of regulations is scheduled for completion by the end of August and while most labs report that products are passing, there are still issues with concentrates and clients not yet educated on the new regulations.

Josh Swider, CEO of Infinite Chemical Analysis, says concentrates struggle with passing because of pesticides. Concentrates are products used in vape pens and dabs and are more potent than the cannabis flower.

“It goes back to where we live in a country where we use pesticides,” says Swider. “That being said, if you grow flower and it has very, very trace amounts of pesticide on it, what happens when you concentrate it? You concentrate the pesticide at the same time.”

Phase II emergency regulations require labs to now test cannabis products for Category II residual pesticides, as well as Category I residual solvents and processing chemicals, and run foreign material testing. Phase I testing, passed January 1, required testing for pesticides but this new round of regulations requires testing for even more kinds of pesticides.

Swider has also seen some issues with tinctures and edibles. He recalls a manufacturer that made tangerine and lemon flavored tinctures that ended up failing. Category I pesticides commonly used on citrus were the culprit.

“Lemons and tangerines and citrus fruits are commonly used with many pesticides,” says Swider. “People make these products and they put a couple drops of lemon flavor or tangerine flavor into their tincture, and then it fails for pesticides.”

Amber Myers, operations manager at PharmLabs (which has a San Diego location), agrees that concentrates have the hardest time passing the stringent testing but thinks edibles also present challenges in remediation. Every cannabis product that fails has the chance to be remediated granted the manufacturer has approval from the state. This isn’t the case for edibles.

“The edibles cannot be remediated at all,” says Myers. “If an edible batch fails, it just has to be destroyed.”

Some waste management companies exist for destruction of non-compliant product, otherwise the state allows the manufacturer to do it themselves. They must provide proof of destruction such as photos.

Myers says the bigger cause of any product fail is whether or not the manufacturer was prepared to adapt to new regulations.

“It's less dependent on the actual product, it's who has read ahead—like studying for any exam,” says Myers. “Have they tested their product before, or are they coming into it blind?”

Myers recommends companies take care to limit product contamination during all stages of production. For example, a trimmer shouldn’t cut flower while using their cell phone, workers shouldn’t enter grow rooms without proper coveralls and lab instruments need to be cleaned properly with products that won’t leave residual solvents on cannabis.

Myers is getting more panicked phone calls than usual from clients who want to know if their product has passed or failed. Still, both Myers and Swider are seeing more passes than fails.

“We are seeing a lot of clients who have taken the steps to have clean products,” says Myers. “I'm able to make more good news calls right now... I was worried I wasn’t going to be able to.”

