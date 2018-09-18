The real deal on cannabis real estate

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

I

Jason Klein, a San Diego-based commercial real estate broker, says cannabis entrepreneurs have a tough time finding a broker that understands their needs. He says many brokers are unaware of the proper zoning and permits necessary for cannabis businesses. Klein specializes in cannabis commercial real estate, marketing himself online as “Agent Cannabis.”

“A lot of people call themselves real estate agents in the [cannabis] industry, but they just happen to live in a city or a county that is licensing,” says Klein. “They don't understand the ins and outs of the industry and how to find somebody a compliant property.”

Buyers or renters can peruse sites such as 420 Property and 420 Friendly Listings, but Klein says potential buyers will still need to proceed with caution because those properties aren’t vetted.

Even with a knowledgeable agent by their side, a business owner will often run into hesitant landlords. Cannabis businesses are considered risky renters due to fear of federal forfeiture and the banks’ reluctance to work with them.

“I had one client where the landowner needed to get an authorization letter signed in order to apply with the city,” says Klein. “The property owner took his authorization form into his bank and asked them to notarize it. Once they saw that he was going to be leasing to cannabis, they actually shut his account down.”

Rick Payne, CEO of San Diego-based Cannabis Real Estate Consultants (CREC), cites San Diego laws dictating cannabis business locations as one that restricts his clients. For example, District 2 (the area from Bay Ho to Point Loma) was very popular for cannabis, but Payne says it’s already reached its cap on businesses allowed. He agrees with laws banning cannabis operations near schools and churches, but thinks there are many entities qualifying as “churches” when they’re arugably not. Consequently, this limits inventory.

“I would say the majority of municipalities have been easier to work with compared to San Diego,” says Payne.

Payne also adds that finding a property is easier than getting it licensed and operational. Dispensaries in particular have issues because of their high foot traffic.

“Because of that, the cities are typically much more thorough in their licensing process. They obviously want to make sure that traffic is not being impacted significantly in that area,” says Payne.

Both Payne and Klein agree that the county’s 2017 ban on new cannabis commerce in unincorporated parts of San Diego is restrictive. In a previous CannaBeat column, Virginia Falces and Lincoln Fish of Outliers Collective told CityBeat their company had run into issues with expansion. It wanted to move into the rest of its building at 8157 Wing St. after another tenant left but couldn’t do so because the county’s moratorium prohibits new permits.

“We recently acquired property in Mendocino County and Long Beach,” says Austin Birch, OutCo co-founder. “Both were much less costly and time-consuming, especially the licensing and permitting processes, than here in San Diego.”

Local cannabis real estate professionals are working with clients and properties out of town, because of San Diego’s lack of opportunity. Klein finds himself racking up miles traveling to clients.

“Kinda like Storm Chasers—I'm an ordinance chaser,” says Klein. “When there's a city that's going to be adopting a new law, I follow it.”