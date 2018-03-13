CannaBasics: Best strains for beginners

For those new to the cannabis community, there’s a lot to learn—especially when it comes to choosing the right strain to try. After choosing whether or not you want an indica, sativa, hybrid or maybe even a strain high in CBD, what then? The options are limitless, and classic strains are widely available and new strains are being bred every year. So as a beginner to the world of cannabis strains, how does one choose?

What most are looking for are strains with low to medium THC levels, meaning that when they’re consumed, the high isn’t overwhelming. For those who want a little extra insight in choosing what’s best for them, here’s a short and sweet list of the best strains to possibly try.

Blue Dream: This strain is one of the most well-rounded strains on the market. It’s popular, and therefore easy to obtain in most areas, mostly due to its desired effects. While offering a light cerebral effect, the strain brings on full-bodied relaxation that is pleasant but not overwhelming—traits that are perfect for first-timers. Plus, it’s a great strain to use in treating a variety of medical conditions as well.

Harlequin: This well-known sativa is the go-to for a gentle body effect that offers the benefits of CBD without the anxiety of strains with a higher-THC content. This ultra-relaxing strain provides a small amount of energy upon consumption, allowing consumers to feel comfortableand safe.

ACDC: Also well-known for its high CBD content, ACDC provides consumers with just a mild psychoactive effect. Perfect for beginners, this strain gives users a relaxed yet focused feeling that keeps them comfortable and happy. ACDC is also known for its unique, pain-relieving properties.

Cannatonic #4: Also referred to as “The Children’s Strain,” this high-CBD offering is one of the best ways to consume cannabis without worrying about the psychoactive effects. Thoughts become more clear, focus is strengthened and a much-needed calming effect washes over the user when consuming this strain. For comsumers looking to take their first steps into the world of cannabis, it’s hard to go wrong with a strain like this one.

Jack Herer: Herer strains are very popular, not just for the name (which is presented in honor of a well-known activist), but for its strength as well. It has a good amount of THC within, but don’t worry; it’s not the kind of strain that will have users couch-locked for hours on end. However, it is the kind of strain that will lift you up if you’re experiencing depression or lethargy.

Sour Diesel: Our reviewers have reported that this particular strain sneaks up on the user, but that it does ultimately result in a strong, uplifting and creative effect. It’s potent, but not overpowering in moderation, making it a decent choice for newbies seeking to experience the effects of THC.

