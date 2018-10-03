Cannabis businesses gets into the PAC game

× Expand Photo courtesy of Outliers Collective From left: Nathan Fletcher, Michelle Gomez and Lincoln Fish

With the Nov. 6 general election just around the corner, some in San Diego’s cannabis industry are highly invested in the County Supervisor’s race. On Thursday, Oct. 4, the Association of Cannabis Professionals Political Action Committee (ACP PAC) and dispensary/cultivator Outliers Collective (OutCo) will sponsor a fundraiser for two supervisor candidates in hopes that, if elected, they’ll support them in return.

Held at 619 Spirits Distillery and Tasting Room (3015 Lincoln Ave.) in North Park, the fundraiser supports candidates Nathan Fletcher in Distroct 4 and Michelle Gomez for District 5.

“Both of their seats—if they’re both elected—would be a huge change in the makeup of the County Board of Supervisors and then we’d have two solid votes for cannabis regulations,” says ACP executive director Dallin Young, referring to the current makeup of the board, which has been mostly unfriendly towarrd the industry. “They would be joining Greg Cox, who is a pro vote for us.”

OutCo is paying particular attention to the supervisors’ race not just for their business’ sake, but for their customers’ sake as well. They hope getting Gomez and Fletcher elected will help to reverse the board’s 2017 decision to ban cannabis businesses in the unincorporated parts of San Diego County. Five licenses (including OutCo’s) were doled out before the ban and grandfathered in with the understanding they’d have to recoup their investment, then close by 2020. OutCo has other locations but they claim that losing its medicinal dispensary and cultivation facility at 8157 Wing St. would be detrimental to it and county residents that don’t live in the city.

“We are working very hard to change the cannabis stance of the supervisors in order to ensure access to cannabis for all county residents,” says Virginia Falces, OutCo communications director. “Someone who lives in Alpine or even further east, let’s say Borrego Springs, would have to travel to Mission Valley to find a licensed source of cannabis.”

The supervisor candidates, as well as co-hosts Dr. Jen Campbell (District 2 City Council candidate), Chuck Lowery (Oceanside’s deputy mayor) and Dave Myers (La Mesa City Council candidate), all plan to give speeches about their support of cannabis. Reps from ACP are also due to speak on the work that needs to be done to help the cannabis industry flourish across the county.

The event is contribution based with varying levels of donations available from $50 to $1500. All the funds will go to the ACP PAC, which in turn will go toward pro-cannabis candidates like Fletcher and Gomez. The PAC, formed by members of ACP in early 2018, has raised about $17,000 at the time this issue went to press.

Still, OutCo had been invested in the supervisors’ race long before the June 5 primary, when it previously held a fundraiser for Fletcher. The company originally supported Republican candidate Jerry Kern in District 5, but he didn’t advance to the general election. Gomez became the PAC’s go-to candidate, especially after realizing that Gomez’s opponent was to be San Marcos mayor Jim Desmond, who worked to have all cannabis-related commercial activity banned in the North County town.

“We met with [Gomez] numerous times since [June 5] and she has a very considered and forward thinking stance on cannabis,” says Falces. “She has our full support going into the general.”