Cannabis deliveries to be legal everywhere in California

× Expand Photo courtesy of Torrey Holistics A package of cannabis products being prepared for delivery

The Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) released the newest changes to regulations for adult-use cannabis and manufacturing earlier this month. Some proposed rules have bummed out the cannabis industry while others are relatively exciting. One of these proposals is the allowance of cannabis delivery throughout California—even to municipalities that have banned it.

Released Dec. 7, the language in the Phase III regulations says that “a delivery employee may deliver to any jurisdiction within the State of California provided that such delivery is conducted in compliance with all delivery provisions of this division.” Such needs for compliance include driving an unbranded car and tracking the vehicle with GPS.

Matthew Shapiro, a San Diego lawyer specializing in cannabis law, says that the proposed regulations on cannabis delivery—as well as the rest of the Phase III regulations—must first be reviewed by the California Office of Administrative Law (OAL) before implementation. He says this could happen as soon as mid-January.

Shapiro says this proposal brings clarity to questions surrounding cannabis delivery.

“There wasn't a definite answer—which is a pretty common theme in cannabis law—as to whether somebody that was legally licensed in municipalities could deliver into another municipality,” says Shapiro. “Because of the lack of clarity, most of the time license holders didn't want to subject themselves to the risk.”

Shapiro hasn’t heard of specific San Diego municipalities opposing new proposed delivery regulations, but says that many cities in California aren’t keen on commercial cannabis in their communities.

In particular, the League of California Cities, California Police Chiefs Association and United Food and Commercial Workers Western States Council are reported to oppose new delivery proposals. KTLA reported on Dec. 7 that the League of California Cities would wait for OAL’s decision before deciding its next move.

While this might disappoint some local governments, some San Diego cannabis businesses like Torrey Holistics and Urbn Leaf are pleased with the new delivery ruling.

“We're gonna start delivering much farther north,” says Kyle Dukes, delivery manager at Torrey Holistics dispensary. “It's a pain because we're the most northern dispensary in San Diego and all of our clientele typically is from North County.”

Dukes says that Torrey refuses 15 to 20 orders a day in an attempt to take a conservative approach to compliance. Howerver, he knows his competitors are delivering to places they shouldn’t be.

Will Senn, founder and CEO of dispensary Urbn Leaf, says new delivery regs will allow for his company to go into new areas that currently prohibit delivery such as San Marcos, National City and Poway.

Senn adds that more jobs might be created, as well. Leaf’s deliveries are fulfilled through cannabis delivery app, Eaze.

“We currently have a pretty large driver fleet,” says Senn. “I’d say north of 90 drivers currently, and I think that that number will further expand to around 150 to potentially 200 drivers in the future.”

Both Senn and Dukes wish that drivers could carry a greater amount of product. Proposed regulations would allow for $5,000 worth of product in a car at a time—$3,000 worth can be unprepared orders and $2,000 can be prepared.

Overall, they’re satisfied with the proposed delivery regulations.

“I think the delivery community is very happy with it,” says Dukes. “Especially the ability to deliver to other jurisdictions because that opens up a lot more territory.”