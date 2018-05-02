Cannabis for pets coming soon?

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

One California congressman is determined to give veterinarians the ability to prescribe medical cannabis to dogs having, eh, a ruff time with pain and arthritis. Assembly Bill 2215, which was introduced by Democrat Ash Kalra of San Jose in February, would require the California Veterinary Medical Board to establish guidelines for veterinarians so they can discuss the use of cannabis for their animal patients.

“Right now, there is no guidance for veterinarians as for what they are able to do, so basically they are at risk of losing their license if they discuss cannabis with their patients’ owners,” Kalra told KABC-TV in Los Angeles. The bill has passed the Business and Professions Committee and is being reviewed by the Appropriations Committee. Retailers have already been trying CBD oil along with other cannabis products to help consumers with their aging or ailing pets.

“So there’s no high to it. It’s purely medicinal,” said Dr. Tim Shu, a Cerritos-based veterinarian and founder of VETCBD that makes tinctures for pets. “The traditional medications—while they can be very effective—it doesn’t work for all pets, and so a lot of the time we need to look at other sources of potential medical benefit.”

In February, Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine released the findings of the first pharmacokinetic study and clinical trial on the use of cannabinoids for dogs. Specifically ElleVet’s oil blend is used to treat dogs with osteoarthritis and multi-joint pain. Over 80 percent of dogs that ate the chews were seen with improvement. A similar study is underway with cats.

However, without medical guidance, owners are at risk of harming their pets by dosing cannabis to their pets without being under a professional’s care. Cannabis that can be high in THC is dangerous for animals, causing low blood pressure, seizures and more.

“I have had people carry their dogs in because they were so stoned they could not walk,” said veterinarian Gary Richter. “If cannabis is going to be available to pet owners to use for their pets it is critically important that we be involved in the discussion, not only to make sure that the medicine is effective, but also to keep these animals safe.”

—John McLain

More local newsy nuggets

The San Diego Cannabis Delivery Alliance [SDCDA] has named Sam Humeid as its new president. He was already a board member and founded Flame & Leaf Cannabis Concierge, a medical cannabis delivery service, in 2017. Upon his appointment, Humeid reiterated the alliance’s commitment to restoring safe access to cannabis-based therapeutics throughout San Diego County. Currently, San Diego, Chula Vista, Oceanside and Vista are the only cities in the county that have enacted regulations in regards to medical cannabis delivery services. The SDCDA claims cities without these regulations run the risk of having illegal delivery services pop up, which can put a strain on local law enforcement.

“Outside of the San Diego city limits, the rest of the County is largely a safe access desert, with no legal dispensary or delivery outlets to speak of,” Humeid said. “The need for medical cannabis does not go away just because regulations are restrictive; in fact, the demand for delivery of medical-grade cannabis goods is constantly growing. It’s our mission to change local policy to accommodate the ever increasing consumer demand and eliminate the illicit market.”

• • •

The Center for Medicinal Cannabis Research [CMCR] at UC San Diego School of Medicine has received a $4.7 million grant to study cannabidiol (CBD) as a treatment for severe autism and whether the non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis holds any “clues for developing effective therapies” according to a press release. The grant from the Ray and Tye Noorda Foundation will be the largest private gift ever for medicinal cannabis research in the United States.

“The more severe manifestations of autism are difficult to treat, causing parents to look for non-traditional remedies,” said Igor Grant, MD, professor of psychiatry and CMCR director, via email. “There are unconfirmed reports that cannabidiol could be helpful, but there are no careful studies to document either its benefits or its safety. This gift will enable our researchers to develop and implement a translational program of research that pairs a clinical trial with detailed neurobehavioral observation, as well as basic science studies to determine if cannabidiol holds therapeutic promise, and if so, via what mechanisms.”

—Seth Combs

