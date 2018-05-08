Cannabis industry is still in the weeds when it comes to advertising

× Expand Photo by Thomas Hawk / Flickr

The cannabis industry is growing now that recreational sales are legal, but some local cannabis businesses are finding it difficult to advertise to consumers. The challenges are a combination of regional laws, as well as internal regulations at online platforms and media companies.

Amber Myers, operations manager at cannabis testing lab Pharmlabs, said her industry needs to be careful when it comes to advertising.

“You kind of always have to be on your toes,” said Myers. “Knowing that you can then spend the money and then immediately just throw away the work that you've done.”

PharmLabs, which has a San Diego location, removed the cannabis leaves from its logo on a new billboard along Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach. The company took this cautionary step in order to be compliant with California law restricting cannabis advertising to people under 21.

PharmLabs thinks laws like these are socially responsible, although it adds challenges to advertising.

“You have to run the risk to have that billboard installed and that's an expense that if we find out we can get a cease and desist letter... that money has gone to waste if you have to have it removed,” said Myers.

Although PharmLabs could put up a billboard on PCH, other highways and freeways aren’t fair game. California law restricts cannabis businesses from advertising on billboards alongside interstate freeways. For example, cannabis billboards cannot be placed on Interstates 5 or 8 since they cross into Oregon and Arizona respectively. A billboard on state route 94 is legal because it ends within California.

Virginia Falces, communications director at cultivation facility Outliers Collective (OutCo), said advertising on social media applications and online platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube has been challenging.

“Cannabis is prohibited from advertising or even existing on almost virtually all social media platforms because basically they're taking the stance of cannabis being illegal in the states,” said Falces.

Falces says OutCo has lost its Instagram and Facebook accounts multiple times due to the applications’ guidelines for cannabis-related content. This, he says, limits its ability to reach new customers. To avoid its social accounts being shut down, Falces says OutCo employs the live feature on Instagram and uses Snapchat a lot. Its reasoning being that the footage taken during live streams and Snapchat isn’t readily available after it ends.

Dallin Young, executive director of Association of Cannabis Professionals, has also had problems with online promotion. Meetup doesn’t allow his nonprofit to post events anymore, and Facebook and Instagram are problematic as well. Promoting the Association’s CannaVillage at the Earth Day Festival at Balboa Park last month proved particularly troublesome.

“Facebook actually killed our ability to boost our event pages because our event was called the [CannaVillage],” said Young.

Like social media companies, media companies also have their own internal guidelines for advertising cannabis. Young said that cannabis businesses have the most luck getting ad space in alternative weeklies and trade magazines.

Zach Lazarus, founder and CEO of dispensary A Green Alternative, said it’s easier to advertise on locally owned radio stations like 91X and Magic 92.5 FM rather than corporate owned stations.

“Certain radio stations won't accept our advertising dollars,” said Lazarus. “For instance, iHeartRadio. We were the first to go on iHeartRadio. Then they pulled the plug a couple of weeks later.”

Jessica McElfresh, a local attorney specializing in cannabis issues, said she doesn’t get a lot of calls from her clients regarding government regulations on advertising. When she does, it’s usually regarding clarification on audience makeup. Advertising near schools is obviously wrong she notes, but other areas aren’t as clear.

“That's kind of like been the question,” said McElfresh. “How do we determine that and how do we manage it? And the truth is I don't know exactly how to determine that other than some of these common sense ideas.”

Lazarus thinks that advertising might become easier as the industry matures.

“I think that it's kind of like we just sent the man to the moon sort of mentality and now we're here,” said Lazarus. “It's time to go back and do all other exploration things that we need to do.”

