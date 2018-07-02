Cannabis industry shifts into Phase II

× Expand Courtesy of Therapy Tonics & Provisions Therapy Tonics & Provisions’ new compliant label

Dispensaries across California were having fire sales to move products that didn’t conform to new regulations set into place July 1. Some in the cannabis industry think these new rules will give them more legitimacy, but constant changes and lack of information from regulators can be costly.

“My concern is that we've expected the industry to understand how to come into compliance, to be able to act on coming into compliance, but without understanding the burden placed on the industry,” says Josh Drayton of California Cannabis Industry Association (CCIA).

California gave businesses six months to comply with new labeling and packaging standards with information like ingredients and batch numbers. Products must also undergo more stringent testing called Phase II testing standards. These are emergency regulations, however, with three licensing authorities (the Bureau of Cannabis Control, California Department of Food and Agriculture and California Department of Public Health) publishing their final draft, which is scheduled for mid-July. The public will be able to comment directly to the licensing authorities via the respective agency’s websites.

Information on requirements wasn’t readily available, which in turn could be detrimental to businesses, Drayton explains. The Department of Public Health only put out their packaging and labeling fact sheets and checklist Friday, June 29 at 4:45 p.m. in the afternoon. The Bureau of Cannabis Control published its transition period fact sheet on Thursday, June 28.

Despite these growing pains, more regulation is an opportunity for the cannabis industry to be further legitimized in the public’s eye.

“Prop 64 was passed with the promise of tending to public safety and public health,” says Drayton. “It is now time for the industry to take that responsibility to have tested products to increase consumer faith in the industry.”

Chris Coggan, founder and CEO of San Diego-based Therapy Tonics & Provisions, says he’s concerned about the constant changing regulations. He recently had to pick up all of his non-complaint cannabis infused drinks and tinctures from dispensaries. He hopes to be able to replace them with state-approved products this week. He says that creating the packaging to meet new requirements is expensive—especially if regulations keep changing.

“In order to get custom-made packaging that will address these requirements, you're ordering hundreds of thousands of units, you're spending potentially hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars,” says Coggan. “That's all before you even have in your hand a single sale.”

Infinite Chemical Analysis co-founder Josh Swider says his lab has been following Phase II testing regulations for a long time (Phase II testing standards were passed January 1). He predicts that many labs and manufacturers might struggle with the new testing standards. Swider says a lack of information made getting into the cannabis industry a lot easier in the past.

“There are labs struggling with proving what they're doing,” says Swider. “They know they're doing it wrong the whole time.”

On the manufacturer side, Swider expects many products to fail Phase II testing.

After a draft of the final regulations are available for public comment, Drayton says the CCIA will pursue engagement with its members and inform elected officials on what needs to be changed. Since all licensing authorities have to respond to every single comment, Drayton sees this as an opportunity for the industry’s voice to be heard.

“The engagement from the industry is absolutely imperative as we build the foundation for the regulations that we will all be operating under for the foreseeable future.”