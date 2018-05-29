Cannabis industry spends big in Supervisors’ race

× Expand Photo by Lara McCaffrey Lincoln Fish and Virginia Falces

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors have an anti-cannabis reputation. With two current supervisors termed out and seats in Districts 4 and 5 up for election, the San Diego cannabis industry might be able to catch a break.

Dispensary and cultivator Outliers Collective (OutCo) is one of the San Diego County businesses invested in the June 5 primary election. It chose to back Nathan Fletcher for District 4 and Jerry Kern for District 5.

“Nathan is prepared to be a champion on the issue,” said OutCo CEO Lincoln Fish. “As a combat veteran, he understands the issues for veterans with opioid use and PTSD and all of these incredibly important challenges that are solved many times through cannabis.”

Kimberly Simms, a San Diego lawyer specializing in cannabis law, said companies like OutCo supporting pro-Cannabis candidates is one way to ensure a regulated market succeeds in California.

“Right now, the unregulated market is thriving and greatly undermining the success of the regulated market,” Simms said in an email. “Without the cost of taxes and compliance, the unregulated market undercuts the prices of licensed shops such as Outliers Collective.”

OutCo’s support is inspired by the Board’s aversion to cannabis. The Board voted to ban dispensaries in unincorporated parts of San Diego in 2017. OutCo, based in El Cajon, received its license in 2014 before the ban. Fish said OutCo and four other license holders were grandfathered in to recoup their investment, but need to close by 2022. Fish is hopeful the ban will be overturned by then. If not, the multiple locations OutCo is opening outside of San Diego will be part of its backup plan.

Still, the ban is affecting OutCo’s ability to expand. It wanted to move into the rest of its building at 8157 Wing St. after another tenant left, but the county’s moratorium prevents OutCo from getting further building permits.

“Even though the entire building is approved for cannabis use, [the county is] not allowing us to expand into the rest of the building,” said Virginia Falces, OutCo’s communications director. “The five years that we've been granted to recoup our investment is going to be very difficult to do without expanding into that space.”

OutCo appreciates the pro-cannabis stances of Fletcher and Kern, as well as their challengers Lori Saldaña, Omar Passons and Michelle Gomez. However, it feels that Fletcher and Kern have better chances of moving onto the general election in November. Fletcher’s longstanding support of cannabis is also appealing to OutCo executives. They held a fundraiser for Fletcher in November of last year and several of its executives have donated to his campaign. Fish said he personally donated the maximum, $800, to Fletcher. OutCo hasn’t done much for Kern yet.

“We expect that race to go to the general election and then we'll be supporting [Kern] in his efforts in the general election,” said Falces.

Fish and Falces said other cannabis companies are invested in the primary election as well. In an email statement, Ramona Cannabis Company said its owners are also supporting Fletcher and Kern for Supervisors. Located at 736 Montecito Way, this is another San Diego company affected by the county-wide ban.

“Our hope moving into the future is new Supervisors are voted into power who are [open-minded] to the work cannabis is doing in [improving] people's lives,” the statement read.

Fish said that he thinks his choices for Supervisor reflect not only the views of the cannabis industry but that of San Diego County. He cites the County Supervisors’ stance against sanctuary state laws as an example of a viewpoint unpopular with San Diegans.

“We're not just supporting a cannabis agenda, we're supporting a 21st century agenda. From a cannabis standpoint, it's like [the County Board of Supervisors] just watched Reefer Madness last night,” said Fish. “They are not reflecting the views of the people of their county and they need to be replaced.”